Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Ambulance shot dead in Delhi’s Dwarka, probe on

Ambulance shot dead in Delhi’s Dwarka, probe on

delhi news
Published on Sep 16, 2022 12:03 AM IST

Police said Sunil was returning home from work on a motorcycle when he was shot dead by two unidentified persons on another motorcycle.

TOPSHOT - A Delhi police barrier blocks a street during a Delhi state-wide weekend curfew imposed by the authorities to curb the spreading of the Covid-19 coronavirus in New Delhi on January 8, 2022. (Photo by Prakash SINGH / AFP) (AFP)
ByHT Correspondent

A 38-year-old ambulance driver was shot dead on Thursday morning by two unidentified persons in Dwarka’s Jaffarpur Kalan area, police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Harsha Vardhan said that an incident of murder was reported at around 9.30am on Thursday on a road connecting the villages of Samaspur Khalsa and Kazipur. The deceased, identified by his first name Sunil, a resident of Dhansa village, was an ambulance driver.

Police said Sunil was returning home from work on a motorcycle when he was shot dead by two unidentified persons on another motorcycle.

Police said they registered a case and are investigating.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP