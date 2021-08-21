Amid easing caseload, Delhi govt lifts 8pm deadline for city’s markets

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday lifted the Covid-induced restrictions on timings to open markets, allowing them to function beyond 8 pm starting Monday.

“Till now, because of Covid-19, shops and enterprises in Delhi’s markets were allowed to open till 8 pm. In the light of the decline in cases, the timing restriction will be removed from Monday. Markets can now follow their usual working hours,” Kejriwal said in a Twitter post in Hindi.

Earlier, the Delhi government allowed the markets to remain open only till 8 pm in view of the surge in Covid-19 cases. However, with cases and positivity rate under control, the new relaxations will be effective from next week.

On Saturday, Delhi recorded 19 new Covid cases and a positivity rate of 0.03% -- against an average of 25,000 cases per day in late April when the Covid-19 surge was at its peak and a positivity rate that exceeded 35%.

The decision comes in the backdrop of the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) demanding an extension in the closing time of malls and markets in the national capital -- from the present 8 pm to 10 pm.

“If the shops will open till late in the evening, then there will be no crowd in the market. Everyone will be able to do their work comfortably, Corona rules will also be followed well,” said the letter addressed to the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) earlier on Saturday.

Welcoming the CM’s announcement, CTI chairman Brijesh Goyal said: “The weather is hot and humid now. A large number of customers prefer visiting the markets in the evening and late evening hours. Also, the festive season is ahead. So the time-related restriction was causing loss to traders, who have already been severely affected because of the pandemic. They were in favour of the restriction to be removed and assured full compliance to mask, distancing, and other Covid-19 guidelines.”

Delhi was under a lockdown from April 19 to May 30 during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. However, as cases started declining, markets were allowed to open from June 7, under a phased reopening plan by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

Experts, however, warn that Covid-appropriate protocols must be followed strictly to evade a possible third wave of the pandemic.

“Going for phased relaxation is a good strategy on part of the government. But they shall have to ensure that the markets are not crowded. Crowds and lack of social distancing can lead to an uptick in cases. But, more than anything, people have to act responsibly in public spaces,” said Dr Lalit Kant, former head of the epidemiology and communicable diseases department at the Indian Council of Medical Research.