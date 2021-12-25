Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Amit Shah to inaugurate ‘waste-to-art’ park today

The inauguration, which was initially slated for Friday, was postponed due to technical reasons, said civic officials.
Union home minister Amit Shah.(PTI)
Published on Dec 25, 2021 02:39 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Union home minister Amit Shah will inaugurate South Delhi Municipal Corporation’s (SDMC) Bharat Darshan Park in Punjabi Bagh on Saturday.

SDMC mayor Mukesh Suryan said that it was “a matter of pride that the SDMC has carried forward the amazing concept of waste-to-wealth to provide another attractive park to the people of Delhi”.

“SDMC’s ‘Waste to Wonder’ Park, which also incorporates the concept of ‘waste-to-wealth’, has been drawing attention in India and abroad. The newly constructed Bharat Darshan Park will prove a milestone for the SDMC, as several replicas of historical monuments made from waste items and materials are showcased here. ‘Unity in Diversity’ is the theme of the park, where the diversified culture and rich heritage of India are reflected through monuments. Like the Waste to Wonder Park, Bharat Darshan Park will also become a popular tourist spot of Delhi,” he said.

He also said that the park is spread over 8.5 acres. There will be replicas of historical monuments such as Qutub Minar, Taj Mahal, Char Minar, Konark Temple in the park. “These monuments have been constructed with scrap materials that were lying in SDMC stores,” he said.

