Andhra seeks better roads, telecom network meeting with Shah on Maoist insurgency

Stating that the Maoist problem has been diminishing in Andhra Pradesh owing to development, the state’s home minister Mekathoti Sucharita on Sunday demanded that the Centre further improve road connectivity and telecommunication network and set up more Eklavya schools and post offices in the Maoist-affected areas.

Sucharita, who attended a high-level meeting chaired by Union home minister Amit Shah with 10 Maoist-hit states, said chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy could not attend the meeting due to medical reasons.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Sucharita said, “The number of districts affected by Maoist activities has reduced from five to two in the state. Maoists are now confined to only two districts -- Visakhapatnam and East Godavari.”Many Maoists are leaving their ranks in the state. Their number has come down from earlier 150 to 50 now, she said, adding that the reduction in Maoist activities was the result of several development activities being undertaken in the state.

To ensure development projects reach remote parts of the Maoist-hit areas, Sucharita said, “We have asked the central government to improve road connection and remove hurdles like forest clearance for developing roads, among others.”The state government has also demanded increase in the number of Ekalavya schools and improved mobile and internet network with 4G coverage, besides setting up post offices.

The minister said the state’s Nadu-Nedu and Amma Vodi schemes to provide education, medical facilities and empower women are being implemented through village-level committees successfully.

“The improvement in basic facilities with successful implementation of various schemes is yielding results even in Maoist-hit areas,” she said, adding that the schemes are helping in providing economic stability and reducing poverty.