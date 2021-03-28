Animal lovers rejoice: Delhi Zoo to reopen in an artsy avatar!

Online tickets, visits for shorter intervals, a masked monkey mural greeting people at the entrance and much more is in place to encourage visitors to return National Zoological Park. Safety norms are set, mandatory sanitisation is being done, and colourful dustbins are stationed to discourage people from littering around. Delhi Zoo, which was closed for almost one year, is prepping to spring back in action from April 1, and Delhiites are overjoyed.

Murals depicting brow-antlered deer, selfie spots depicting wildlife, await visitors after the hiatus. “Delhi Zoo has completed 61 years. It’s catering to the need of educating people in the field of nature and nature conservation. From last one year we’ve been focusing on animal welfare, health and hygiene issues. We were taking care of enrichment of enclosures, their food and giving them a feast. We decided that since we have come out of the bird flu time, now the time has come to open the zoo in slots, allowing limited people for a limited period of four hours. We have revamped our website and online booking will open soon,” Ramesh Pandey, director, National Zoological Park, Delhi.

Elephants Heera and Raj Lakshmi in a playful mood soak in summer sun. (Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)

The authorities recently joined hands with Delhi Street Art (DSA), wherein over 70 volunteers painted over 40 dustbins over last weekend. “These bins were outside the building, at the entry point, and were ugly looking and untidy,” adds, Pandey, and Yogesh Saini, founder, DSA, says, adding, “The monkey mural (wearing a mask) is a humorous take on an otherwise serious topic and we hope will be an image that will stay with the visitors long after they’ve gone back from this wonderful venue...Now that the reopening is imminent, Covid-19 precautions will still be in place and artworks that we have created, will remind the visitors to not to let their guard down and continue to wear masks and maintain social distancing!”

And residents waiting for the Zoo to reopen say they will visit even if it means wearing layers of masks and gloves! “Zoo opening soon already gave me chills,” says Hanisha Dua, a Delhi University graduate, adding, “It would be the same for so many us, and why not? I mean things are trying to get back to ‘new normal’ and we cannot wait for this place to serve us again with it’s lush greenery, chirping birds, beautiful animals there. I want to be around the people who share the same zeal as me when at Zoo and looking at all aspects of it, making this abode a pleasant one!”

“Having a mask on is not enough, but wearing it consistently and properly, covering the nose and mouth is what I have to be cautious of, this goes a long way in serving precautions for others too. Sanitiser will be in my pocket at all times. Carrying my own meal and water would be an added option, but the sanitization happening at the Zoo has made me relaxed in that sense, I can be reliable here. I absolutely would be at a distance from others, making sure there is no crowd,”adds Dua.

Arita Bharadwaj, a homemaker, who painted dustbins for the visitors, says, “People are going to love the art here, and especially kids when it opens. We’ve painted dustbins today depicting nature, and steps depicting an elephant. They’re going to conduct activities for kids here, too. I’m excited to be back, already.”

