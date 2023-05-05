Home / Cities / Delhi News / Two Gogi gang members arrested in Delhi; 12 pistols recovered: Police

Two Gogi gang members arrested in Delhi; 12 pistols recovered: Police

ByKarn Pratap Singh
May 05, 2023 04:07 PM IST

Two persons who were part of Jitender Maan alias Gogi’s gang, were arrested with 12 pistols and 30 cartridges that they had procured from illicit firearms manufacturers in Madhya Pradesh and Bihar to execute the escape of their gang’s jailed gangster Karambir alias Kaju in Delhi and Haryana, special cell of Delhi Police said on Friday.

The arrested duo had attempted jailed gangster Karambir’s release from a Delhi hospital last year. (HT photo)

The arrested duo along with their associates had attempted Karambir’s release from a Delhi hospital last year.

The plan could not be executed as Karambir was not taken out of the escort van due to the non-functioning of a CT-Scan machine at the hospital, the special cell officers said.

The arrested Gogi gang members were identified as Abhishek alias Amit (24), and Naveen alias Shanichar (38) both from Sonepat in Haryana.

They were arrested on April 27 with illicit arms and ammunition by the special cell’s New Delhi Range (NDR) team after a scuffle near Jagatpur flyover in north Delhi’s Timarpur area, said special commissioner of police (special cell) HGS Dhaliwal.

“The two had also been purchasing arms and ammunition to carry out their criminal activities of extortion and land grabbing in Delhi, Haryana and other adjoining states,” said Dhaliwal.

The special CP said that in April, information was received that the criminals of the Gogi gang were purchasing firearms in bulk from Madhya Pradesh and Bihar.

On April 27, the team received information that two members of the gang who were in possession of such weapons would assemble near Jagatpur flyover.

Accordingly, a trap was laid, and the suspects were caught after a brief scuffle.

A total of 12 pistols and 30 bullets were recovered from their possession.

During the interrogation, the arrested duo – Abhishek and Naveen disclosed that they were procuring illegitimate weapons for over a year for their gang.

Abhishek revealed that he was close to gangsters Gogi, who was shot dead by two hitmen of the rival Tillu gang at Rohini court in September 2021, and Karambir alias Kaju.

“In 2022, Abhishek along with his associates, Shivam, Manjeet and others, planned the escape of Karambir from the custody of Delhi Police from Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital in Rohini. All of them armed with weapons and chilli powder, reached the hospital. On that day, Karambir Kaju was brought by the police in a van from Tihar Jail for CT scan/X-ray, but due to technical snag in the machine, this test could not be done and Karambir was not taken out of the jail van by the escort team. Hence, their planning to get him released from custody, failed,” added Dhaliwal.

This year too, Abhishek met Karambir in jail and planned his release from police custody during his next visit to any jail or court.

His arrest, however, has yet again foiled the release attempt.

