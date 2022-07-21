Artwork outside Delhi’s Vasant Vihar Metro stn in honour of Colombian Independence Day

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) in collaboration with the Colombian Embassy in India inaugurated an artwork painted outside the Vasant Vihar Metro station of the Magenta Line on Thursday. It was painted by Colombian urban artist Laura Ortiz Hernández ‘Soma Difusa’ in the presence of the Ambassador of Colombia, Mariana Pacheco Montes, with DMRC dedicating the wall to commemorate the ongoing 212th Colombian Independence Day celebrations, officials said.

“This is a special occasion for us Colombians because it represents the values of our identity and Colombian culture. We thank Delhi Metro for providing us a platform for this noble cause,” said Montes.

The artwork at the station a symbolic representation of the common man and the working class across the world, upon shoulders the well-being of the environment and human civilization rests upon, DMRC said. The Colombian artist was also assisted by a local Fine arts student, Lakshmi who lives in Shahdara and works on urban wall art in Delhi.

“Delhi Metro has always tried to aesthetically beautify its stations by promoting art, culture and heritage,” said DMRC MD, Vikas Kumar.