Arvind Kejriwal bans sale, use & storage of firecrackers in Delhi during Diwali over dangerous pollution levels
delhi news

Arvind Kejriwal bans sale, use & storage of firecrackers in Delhi during Diwali over dangerous pollution levels

“In view of the dangerous condition of Delhi's pollution during Diwali for the past 3 years, like last year, a complete ban is being imposed on the storage, sale and use of all types of firecrackers. So that people's lives can be saved,” Kejriwal tweeted.
Written by Srivatsan K C | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 15, 2021 01:17 PM IST
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal appealed to traders to avoid stocking up on crackers due to the ban and to avoid losses.(HT Photo)

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday announced that there would be a “complete ban” on the usage, storage or sales of any type of firecrackers inside the city during the festival of Diwali. Further, Kejriwal also appealed to the traders in the national capital to not stock up on firecrackers in view of the ban and in order to avoid losses.

He cited the dangerous pollution levels in Delhi as the reason behind the announcement. Taking to Twitter, the Delhi CM said, “In view of the dangerous condition of Delhi's pollution during Diwali for the past 3 years, like last year, a complete ban is being imposed on the storage, sale and use of all types of firecrackers. So that people's lives can be saved.” 

His appeal to the traders came in a subsequent tweet, in which he said, “In view of the seriousness of pollution after the stocking of firecrackers by traders last year, a complete ban was imposed late, which caused losses to the traders. It is an appeal to all the traders that this time in view of the complete ban, do not do any kind of storage.”

delhi cracker ban arvind kejriwal delhi pollution
