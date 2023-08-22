Despite conspiracies, completed work in Delhi: Kejriwal

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government is working towards fulfilling its promises despite “big conspiracies” against the people of Delhi.

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal at Keshopur Mandi in Delhi. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

Kejriwal’s allegations came in a post on X (formerly Twitter) soon after he inaugurated five mohalla clinics from a function organised at Keshopur Sabji Mandi in Tilar Nagar.

“These people hatched big conspiracies against the people of Delhi, tried to stop the work of the people of Delhi. But I assure every Delhiite that I will not let any work stop. Started 5 new mohalla clinics in Delhi today. In the last one year, more than 2 crore people got themselves treated in all the mohalla clinics of Delhi. People get a lot of benefits from Mohalla clinics,” he wrote.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), however, claimed that Kejriwal’s statements were nothing more than a “gimmick” to divert political attention.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal inaugurated mohalla clinics at Keshopur Mandi, Shahbad Dairy blocks C and D, Govindpuri, and Kalkaji Market. He said Delhi now has 533 mohalla clinics. “In the past year, more than 20 million people received treatment in mohalla clinics, and 1 million tests were conducted. Since effective treatment is being provided, even affluent individuals who usually visit expensive private hospitals are now seeking treatment at mohalla clinics,” he said.

The CM said the Capital has five mohalla clinics exclusively for women. “Women hesitate in stating their problems to male doctors and staff in general mohalla clinics so we have come with mohalla clinics exclusively for women. There are five such mohalla clinics as of now, but we are increasing this number keeping the demand in mind. These Mohalla Clinics have only female doctors and staff,” he said.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said, “Arvind Kejriwal is a master of gimmickry whenever he gets cornered in corruption saga or loses any administrative point Kejriwal pops up things like inauguration of a Mohalla Clinic or a renovated School to divert public attention.”

He added, “We welcome the new mohalla clinics but Kejriwal should tell how many of his past inaugurated Mohalla Clinics are working and why no in-house tests, medicines or proper doctors are available in up to 90% of mohalla clinics.”

