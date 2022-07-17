'Only 10% have got booster shots': Arvind Kejriwal's appeal to Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday urged Delhi to get booster doses amid global concerns over fresh surge in Covid cases. Only 8 per cent of the country’s total population across India, the central government had said earlier this week, has got the third shot against coronavirus, also called as precautionary dose.

A 75-day free booster dose campaign was launched on Friday at all government centres to encourage people to take the booster shots.

“The coronavirus situation in Delhi is under control. I appeal to all eligible citizens to take 'precaution dose' of Covid vaccine, provided for free in Delhi. It will also be administered at Mohalla Clinics,” the chief minister urged in a video address, adding that 3.5 crore vaccine doses have been given so far in the national capital.

Of this, 1.8 crore doses are first shots, 1.5 crore doses are second shots and only 18 lakh shots have been given as booster shots, he underlined. "A lot of people are not getting booster shots. Only 10 per cent of people have got it so far, it seems."

Since July began, Delhi has been recording less than 1,000 cases in a day. This week, the daily tally remained went past 600 cases on just one day. The city has been witnessing low hospitalisations and deaths due to the virus, Kejriwal said. "All those above 18 who got their second shot six months ago can get booster shots," he urged.

"My appeal is specially for citizens, who may be tackling other health issues too," the chief minister said, adding that the AAP government would be keen to set up camps in schools for children if requested by teachers.

