'Only 10% have got booster shots': Arvind Kejriwal's appeal to Delhi
Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday urged Delhi to get booster doses amid global concerns over fresh surge in Covid cases. Only 8 per cent of the country’s total population across India, the central government had said earlier this week, has got the third shot against coronavirus, also called as precautionary dose.
A 75-day free booster dose campaign was launched on Friday at all government centres to encourage people to take the booster shots.
“The coronavirus situation in Delhi is under control. I appeal to all eligible citizens to take 'precaution dose' of Covid vaccine, provided for free in Delhi. It will also be administered at Mohalla Clinics,” the chief minister urged in a video address, adding that 3.5 crore vaccine doses have been given so far in the national capital.
Of this, 1.8 crore doses are first shots, 1.5 crore doses are second shots and only 18 lakh shots have been given as booster shots, he underlined. "A lot of people are not getting booster shots. Only 10 per cent of people have got it so far, it seems."
Since July began, Delhi has been recording less than 1,000 cases in a day. This week, the daily tally remained went past 600 cases on just one day. The city has been witnessing low hospitalisations and deaths due to the virus, Kejriwal said. "All those above 18 who got their second shot six months ago can get booster shots," he urged.
"My appeal is specially for citizens, who may be tackling other health issues too," the chief minister said, adding that the AAP government would be keen to set up camps in schools for children if requested by teachers.
-
NHSRCL to get simulators for bullet train project
MUMBAI As the prime minister's pet bullet train project between Mumbai and Ahmedabad is gaining momentum with land clearances from the Maharashtra government; the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited, the body that is undertaking the construction, will now get simulators. Training of drivers, conductors and dispatchers (who control rail traffic and railway signals) will be undertaken on the simulators. The simulators will be set up in Vadodara in Gujarat and will have two types.
-
Tendulkar’s guard duped by cyber frauds
Mumbai A 32-year-old security guard working with cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has lodged a complaint with the Bandra police station after Manish Manjrekar became a victim of cyber fraud. According to the Bandra police, a resident of MHADA Colony in Chembur, 32, Manjrekar, works as security at Tendulkar's residence. He stays with his two children, wife, mother and brother at Chembur. When Manjrekar tried reaching the fraud, his phone was switched off.
-
Overnight rains add to cooling effect in Delhi, light spells may continue today
With the trough of the southwest monsoon shifting towards north India once again, large parts of Delhi received light but incessant showers overnight, making for a wet and cool Sunday morning. India Meteorological Department data shows while the Ridge station has received 34.3mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours, Lodhi road recorded 28mm, Ayanagar 21.1mm and Palam 12.8mm.
-
West Bengal: 65 black fever cases reported from 11 districts
65 cases of Kala Azar or black fever have been reported from 11 districts in West Bengal over the past few weeks, officials of the state health department said. In India, Kala Azar cases are mainly reported from 54 districts in four states – Bihar, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand. In West Bengal it is endemic to 11 districts, including Darjeeling, Malda, Uttar Dinajpur, Dakshin Dinajpur and Kalimpong.
-
Uttarakhand: Badrinath-Rishikesh highway closed due to landslide| Video
The Badrinath-Rishikesh national highway was on Saturday closed near Khankra due to heavy landslide in the area, news agency ANI reported. Heavy rains have disrupted normal life in Uttarakhand, with landslides resulting in boulders falling on the roads and creating a blockade. On July 6, a newly-elected village head died when a boulder fell on his car one kilometre away from Gharkhet in Thatyud block of Tehri district.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics