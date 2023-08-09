Kejriwal writes to Congress leaders, thanks them for support

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has written letters to Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh thanking them for their support in rejecting and voting against the Delhi Services Bill.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (HT PHOTO)

Rajya Sabha on Monday passed the bill despite opposition from the Congress and its allies. The bill, which was passed in Lok Sabha on August 3, provides control over bureaucrats in Delhi to the central government-appointed Lieutenant Governor. Once the President signs the bill and it is notified, it will replace an ordinance issued in May to effectively override a May 11 Supreme Court judgment that handed control of bureaucracy to the Delhi government excluding in police, public order, and land.

In his letters to Gandhi and Kharge, Kejriwal said the Congress’s opposition to the bill the act would be “remembered for decades”. Kejriwal said he looks forward to continued support in the fight against forces undermining the Constitution. “I would like to place on record heartfelt appreciation for championing the rights of the people of Delhi inside as well as outside the Parliament. I am certain that your unflinching loyalty towards the principles of our Constitution will be remembered for decades.”

In his letter to Singh, who was in Rajya Sabha in a wheelchair when the bill was passed, Kejriwal said his presence despite the constraints imposed by age and ailing health conveyed a story of calm, grace, and conviction to preserve India’s democracy and federal structure against all odds.

“Your sheer presence sent a loud and clear message to all those forces working to weaken the Indian democracy that any such any such attempts will be met with fierce resistance by political leaders cutting across age and political lines,” said Kejriwal. He added Singh’s commitment towards the Constitution will be remembered for decades and inspire coming generations.