Home / Cities / Delhi News / As Delhi sees highest spike of 13,500 cases, CM makes an appeal to the youth
delhi news

As Delhi sees highest spike of 13,500 cases, CM makes an appeal to the youth

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said that the current Covid-19 wave is very severe and youth and children are the most affected by it.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal
UPDATED ON APR 13, 2021 01:34 PM IST
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal addresses media over COVID19 cases, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday the cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the national capital are increasing at a rapid pace, adding that in the last 24 hours, 13,500 new cases were recorded which is even higher than November’s peak. Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said that the current Covid-19 wave is very severe and youth and childre are the most affected by it.

“As per data of the last 10-15 days, 65 per cent of the infected patients are below the age of 45. I appeal to the youth. You are very valuable to us, the country and your family. Your life, health and safety is important to all of us. I know you have the responsibilities of your parents, spouse, children and you have to venture out to fulfill these responsibilities and make your end meets. But whenever you leave your house, please follow all Covid protocols. Your safety is in your hands.” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Ramadan 2021
Gudi Padwa 2021
Chaitra Navratri 2021
IPL 2021 points table
KKR vs MI Preview
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP