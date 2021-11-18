Calls get louder for solution to Delhi's pollution amid closure of schools

With the Commission on Air Quality Management (CAQM) announcing the closure of educational institutions for in-person classes until further notice in Delhi and its adjoining areas, schools and universities have switched to online learning once again. Several principals said students have been thrust into uncertainty again, and the mental fatigue due to repeated suspension of in-person classes will affect young children the most.

“All public and private schools, colleges, and educational institutions in NCR shall remain closed until further orders, allowing only online mode of education,” the CAQM said late Tuesday night.

While public and private schools in the national capital reopened for classes 9 to 12 in September, students up to class 8 started returning to school only from November 1. Most private schools in the capital reopened only after Diwali (November 4) for middle school and were planning to reopen for the primary sections this week. With the latest order, schools will now continue with online learning in these classes.

Sudha Acharya, chairperson of the National Progressive Schools’ Conference which has over 120 Delhi schools as members, said the abrupt suspension of in-person classes yet again has affected children.

“Students have expressed disappointment as they have been struggling with mental fatigue. The uncertainty over in-person classes has been going on for around two years now. We had just reopened our canteen and the woman running it had invested a significant amount of money on safety protocols, hiring new staff, and procuring all necessities. Authorities have to find a way to mitigate pollution instead of locking children indoors because the air inside homes is also not great. Not everyone has air purifiers,” she said.

With the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) examinations underway for minor subjects, class 10 and 12 students are allowed to come to schools along with support staff needed for conducting examinations. However, schools have ensured that only those needed on the premises are called in until further orders.

Anuradha Joshi, principal of Sardar Patel Vidyalaya, said, “We already had a blended mode of learning in place since schools were asked to allow students to opt for either online or in-person learning. So we are okay either way. But with repeated closures, children end up becoming lonely and their social and emotional learning takes a hit,” she said.

Minakshi Kushwaha, principal of Birla Vidya Niketan, said authorities need to tackle pollution urgently. “Covid was beyond us, but pollution is a recurring problem and it needs to be a top agenda for all stakeholders throughout the year. While the pandemic allowed us to develop blended learning as an alternative option that could be used during extreme weather conditions, it will only work if it is a one-time measure. The present order comes after a series of Covid-induced lockdowns and these disruptions [of in-person learning] will impact the stability that children need,” she said.

For government schools, the problem is particularly severe as they were slated to hold midterm examinations later this month for classes 9 and 11. Mary Jyotsna Minj, principal of a government school in West Vinod Nagar, said, “Attendance in schools can pick up only with time as concerned parents are reassured about the children’s well-being. Suspension of in-person classes yet again will break that momentum. We are also slated to hold midterms for classes 9 and 11 later this month in the pen and paper mode. But now, everything depends on when schools can reopen and how they are allowed to function.”