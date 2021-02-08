Ascertain whereabouts of man who went missing during tractor rally, HC tells police
The Delhi high court on Monday asked the Delhi Police to ascertain the whereabouts of a 27-year-old man, who had allegedly gone missing from the Nangloi area during the tractor rally on Republic Day, held by farmers protesting against the Centres three farm laws.
A bench of justice Siddharth Mridul and justice Anup J Bhambhani directed the police to update it about the whereabouts of the missing man, Bajinder, on a plea filed by his cousin Baljeet.
Baljeet in his complaint said his brother was missing since January 26 when he had participated in the rally. He also raised the suspicion that the police had “illegally detained” Bajinder since they were deliberately putting off the registering of a missing person complaint.
Baljeet said he had tried searching for his brother in the neighbouring areas and have also contacted all relatives and friends, but Bajinder could not be found nor traced. Baljeet said he went to the Nangloi police station multiple times for registration of a missing person complaint.
“…however to his complete shock, the police refused to register any missing person complaint and further failed to take any action on his plea.
“The inaction and negligent attitude have led to the apprehension that the brother of the petitioner (Bajinder) has been illegally detained by the police and therefore, they are deliberately resisting the writing of any official complaint / FIR and providing any information…,”the plea said.
The court listed the matter for February 9.
The tractor parade on January 26, which was to highlight the demands of the farmer unions currently sitting on a protest at Delhi’s borders, had resulted in violence in the national capital. Thousands of protesters had allegedly broke through barriers, and hoisted a religious flag from the ramparts of the Red Fort.
