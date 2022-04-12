ASHA worker among 4 injured in cylinder blast

Four persons, including a 35-year-old Asha worker, suffered burn injuries after a CNG gas cylinder exploded, leading to a fire in a house at Mayapuri area in west Delhi on Monday afternoon, police said, adding that a car parked outside the building was also damaged in the blast.

The injured persons, including the owner of the shop and his employee, were admitted to Safdarjung hospital, where they are undergoing treatment, the police said. DFS chief Atul Garg said two fire tenders were rushed to the blast site to douse the fire.

DCP (west) Ghanshyam Bansal said, “Enquiry revealed that the building owner used to purchase used CNG cylinders. How the explosion took place and if any activity was being done using it is being probed.”

