Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / ASHA worker among 4 injured in cylinder blast
delhi news

ASHA worker among 4 injured in cylinder blast

The injured persons, including the owner of the shop and his employee, were admitted to Safdarjung hospital, where they are undergoing treatment, the police said.
A CNG gas cylinder exploded, leading to a fire in a house at Mayapuri area in west Delhi.(Hindustan Times/Representational Photo)
Published on Apr 12, 2022 03:02 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

Four persons, including a 35-year-old Asha worker, suffered burn injuries after a CNG gas cylinder exploded, leading to a fire in a house at Mayapuri area in west Delhi on Monday afternoon, police said, adding that a car parked outside the building was also damaged in the blast.

The injured persons, including the owner of the shop and his employee, were admitted to Safdarjung hospital, where they are undergoing treatment, the police said. DFS chief Atul Garg said two fire tenders were rushed to the blast site to douse the fire.

DCP (west) Ghanshyam Bansal said, “Enquiry revealed that the building owner used to purchase used CNG cylinders. How the explosion took place and if any activity was being done using it is being probed.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cylinder blast
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP