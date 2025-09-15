Ashram shopkeeper alleged Delhi cop molested her during raid

New Delhi Police said illegal liquor was being sold and a raid was conducted. (Representative photo)

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of the Delhi Police was sent to the district lines, after a woman from the northeast accused him of molesting her while raiding her shop in southeast Delhi’s Ashram on Saturday morning, officers aware of the matter said.

While members of the complainant’s community staged a protest at the police station, demanding action against the ASI, senior police officers said on Sunday that the allegations were misleading and they have sent the ASI to district lines for a fair inquiry.

Protesters alleged that around 9-10am on Saturday, ASI Virender Kumar visited the shop without a warrant. “The young woman from northeast had recently come to Delhi to start working here and get a better job. She was inside when they ASI came and started looking for illicit liquor. She told him to get a warrant but he continued his search. He later held her face and touched her private parts...” a protester, requesting anonymity, said.

However, police said they conducted a raid upon receiving a PCR call at 9.30am about illicit liquor sale at the shop.

Aishwarya Sharma, additional DCP (southeast), said, “After the PCR call, the call was marked to ASI Virender for necessary action. The police staff reached the spot and seized 20 quarters and 20 bottles of illicit liquor from shops in the area. Around two hours later, another PCR call was made by a woman. She said she was from one of the shops and alleged inappropriate behaviour by a police officer. The same was marked to woman sub inspector for necessary action.”

Police said the protest on Sunday was by a small gathering of people.

“Seeing the gravity of the situation, DCP (southeast) and ACP Lajpat Nagar reached the spot and pacified the crowd. The crowd was assured of fair and transparent inquiry into the incident and appropriate disciplinary action,” Sharma said.

Protesters said they contacted SPUNER (Special Police Unit for Northeastern Region) to get help as local police were not cooperating. Police denied the claim, saying their complaint was taken.