ASI to restore Safdarjung tomb dome in Delhi by July-end

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) is set to finish conservation and restoration work on the central dome of Safdarjung Tomb by the end of the month, officials familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

According to the officials, the dome of the tomb, which was built in the 18th century, had developed cracks and gaps in the marble work over the past two years and required routine repairs.

According to Praveen Singh, superintending archaeologist at ASI Delhi Circle, conservation efforts and repairs on the dome are being carried out to repair cracks and gaps between the marble. He added that work on the dome, which began in April, is expected to be finished by the end of July.

“We’re doing conservation work on the dome. Over time, the marble on the dome developed cracks and gaps. Our team has been working on it for a few months, and the work should be completed by the end of this month,” said Singh, adding that ₹45 lakh had been allocated to the conservation effort.

Currently, scaffolding has been installed around the dome, and gaps are being filled in sections. In addition to the repairs, the marble is being spruced up and cleaned. Since the 18th-century tomb’s dome is made of white marble, the raw materials for the project came from Makrana and Dholpur in Rajasthan. “Conservation entails preserving the structure’s original characteristics,” said Singh.

Rohit Kumar, conservation assistant and ASI in charge of the Safdarjung tomb said that work was nearly finished but had been hampered by rain and flooding in the Capital. “ASI routinely undertakes repairs at various monuments after assessing their condition. Safdarjung tomb required routine repairs. Because work is being done on the dome, we had to stop for a while due to rain in the past week. We hope to finish any remaining work by the end of the month,” said Kumar.

The tomb was built in 1753 CE by Nawab Shuja-ud-Daulah as a tribute to his father, Safdarjung. Mirza Muqim Abulmansur Khan, also known as Safdarjung, was appointed the viceroy of Awadh by Emperor Muhammad Shah. Later, Emperor Ahmed Shah appointed him to the position of Wazir (prime minister). Safdarjung died in September 1754 in Faizabad and was eventually buried inside the tomb that carries his name.

Humayun’s tomb ostensibly inspires Safdarjung tomb. The tomb is located in the complex’s centre and is surrounded by gardens. The tomb is made of red and buff sandstone and has a central chamber surrounded by other chambers. Safdarjung’s grave is located in the central chamber.

The tomb was built for around three lakh rupees (18th-century rupee), according to Maulvi Zafar Hasan, an assistant superintendent of ASI who prepared the first list of monuments worthy of conservation in 1916.

