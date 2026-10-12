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At least 12 journalists covering anti-CEC protests, including Hindustan reporter, detained by Delhi Police

A Hindustan reporter and journalists from The Indian Express and The Hindu were among those taken into custody while covering demonstrations.

Updated on: Oct 12, 2026, 07:29:04 IST
By Jignasa Sinha, New Delhi
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Delhi Police on Sunday detained at least 12 journalists — including a reporter from Hindustan, a Hindustan Times sister publication — who were covering the second day of protests in New Delhi against the chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Hindustan reporter describes being detained

Protesters detained as they continued the stir on Sunday. (HT Photo)
Protesters detained as they continued the stir on Sunday. (HT Photo)

Hindustan reporter Ashish Singh, 27, said he was detained from RK Ashram Marg, where he was covering the protest called by the All India Students Association (AISA) around 2.30pm. He said was pushed around and injured, despite wearing an ID which clearly identified him as a member of the press.

“I was recording the detentions on my camera when I felt police pushing me. They also hurt me with some sort of pointed thing, maybe like a knuckle. I turned and told them not once but many times that I’m a HT reporter and I was also wearing my ID card, which I showed them. But they didn’t listen to me,” he said.

Singh was on the bus for around 20-30 minutes when it reached the Mandir Marg area, where jumped out of the bus with the other journalist. “I was scared that the police would snatch our phones and delete all the media.”

Also read: Dhruv Rathee released late on Saturday, hours after being detained ahead of CJP protest: Officials

Photojournalist describes detention

The photojournalist from a national news agency who did not wish to be identified said they were while taking photos of people being detained. They were “removing pedestrians” and “detaining journalists”.

“They suddenly shouted ‘take him inside’ and they pushed me as well.... I had to hide the memory card as I was scared they would snatch my belongings and delete all media.”

Three reporters of the Indian Express Hindi, one from The Hindu, and camera persons from digital news platforms were among the other detained journalists.

The Delhi Police PRO refused to comment on the detentions.

Also read: Bleeding protesters, detained journalists: New Delhi sees fresh chaos despite SC order

Indian Express journalists released and Hindu reporter briefly detained

In a post on X, the Indian Express official account identified the journalists as Shashwat, Siya and Vijay. It said they were detained from Connaught Place and taken to Chhatrasal Stadium. They were released after nearly 45 minutes, around 12 km away from where they were picked up.

Around 6-7 pm, a journalist from The Hindu was also briefly detained as she was pushed onto a bus. However, she was released after she insisted she was a reporter.

Also read: CJI steps in as Delhi Police detain lawyers, women advocates outside top court

“I was recording myself when police personnel came and started asking me what are you doing...They just detained me. How can they detain the press?” she said in Connaught Place.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many journalists did Delhi Police detain during the protests?

Delhi Police detained at least 12 journalists, according to the story.

Where was Hindustan reporter Ashish Singh detained?

Ashish Singh said he was detained from RK Ashram Marg while covering the protest.

Where were the three Indian Express Hindi reporters taken?

They were taken from Connaught Place to Chhatrasal Stadium and released after nearly 45 minutes.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jignasa Sinha

Jignasa Sinha is a Special Correspondent at Hindustan Times in New Delhi. With more than six years of reporting experience, she covers crime and policing in the national capital. Her beats also include Delhi prisons, the Delhi Fire Services and Delhi courts, while she regularly reports on gender, labour and social justice. Over the course of her career, Jignasa has reported on major criminal investigations, international crime syndicates, high-profile cyber fraud cases, law-and-order developments, protests, disasters and public institutions. Her reporting combines breaking news with in-depth, long form, human interest stories that examine the human impact of public policy, policing and the criminal justice system. In addition to reporting for the newspaper, she contributes to the Hindustan Times website and app, and plays an active role in coordinating on-ground coverage of major developments and breaking news across Delhi. Before joining Hindustan Times, Jignasa worked at The Indian Express newspaper in New Delhi, where she spent five years covering crime, Delhi airport, courts and health. She began her journalism career as an intern at an AI magazine in Bengaluru while pursuing her postgraduate diploma in multimedia journalism at the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media.

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Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
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