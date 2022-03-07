At meet with Delhi pvt schools, Sisodia says focus on students’ mindset

To take the “mindset” curricula beyond government schools, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Monday met stakeholders from private schools and discussed the implementation of the mindset curricula — comprising the modules of ”entrepreneurship mindset”, “happiness”, and ”deshbhakti” — in private schools.

The interaction at Thyagraj Stadium saw the participation of 1,500 private schools in Delhi. Sisodia suggested that private schools could consider including mindset curricula in mainstream education. “Along with teaching subjects, schools must also take responsibility of every student’s mindset. That will start the education revolution and create a developed nation, where every student will be emotionally, academically and professionally sound,” said Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio. He said the education of students, without development of their mindset, was incomplete.

“Happiness, EMC, and Deshbhakti curricula have contributed significantly to the development of mindset of Delhi government school students. (I) held dialogue with private school principals to incorporate these three curriculums into their framework for holistic development of every child in Delhi,” Sisodia tweeted on Monday, after the interaction.

During the session, Sisodia discussed the modalities of the three curricula with schools heads and suggested ways in which they could implement the same in their respective schools. While outlining the importance of the happiness curriculum, Sisodia said mindfulness and meditation should be included in the daily routine of children, from nursery till class 8 to help children understand themselves in a better way.

“With the help of the happiness curriculum, children will work happily and they will have a solution to every problem in the future. It will help children to understand themselves, and explore where they stand,” said Sisodia.

He also shared with principals inputs on the functioning of the entrepreneurship mindset curriculum and various projects such as the “business blaster” initiative.

Business blasters is the Delhi government’s start-up programme, wherein students of classes 11 and 12 propose business ideas and the government helps them in giving these pitches a shape.

Sisodia said government school students had received investment offers worth crores of rupees under the business blaster initiative and similar opportunities could be open up for children of private schools as well.

“The whole country saw how children got investment offers worth crores during the business blasters expo on the basis of their business ideas. We want to give this opportunity to children of private schools as well, so that all children are able to contribute towards the nation’s economy and make the country a developed nation,” the deputy CM said.

Some of the school heads that participated in the session said they would visit government schools to better understand the implementation of the curricula before introducing them in their schools.

Vinita Kapoor, principal of Shaheed Rajpal DAV Public School, Dayanand Vihar, said her school had plans to implement the curricula from the new session. “The thought behind mindset curricula is unique and will help us focus on holistic development of children in true sense. I will share the concept with my teachers to build a shared vision and visit a few government schools to decide the structure of these curricula in our schools,” said Kapoor.

Jyoti Arora, principal of Mount Abu Public School in Rohini, said the session was informative and gave private schools a glimpse into the curricula of government schools. Arora said the presentations of various curricula focused on ways in which they could be implemented. “Until now, we had only heard about the various interventions that were taking place in government schools. Today, we came to know about the programmes and what they entail. We were told that we could implement the same in our schools based on our need assessment,” said Arora.

