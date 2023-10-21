Atishi hails work by Anganwadi centres in east Delhi

Women and child development minister Atishi on Saturday visited Anganwadi centres in Patparganj in east Delhi and said the centres were doing outstanding work in raising awareness among pregnant women, providing better nutrition and quality education to children, among other things.

“Whether it’s overcoming mobile addiction or improving children’s concentration, parents have confidence in the Kejriwal government’s Anganwadi centers. The Anganwadi centers are as crucial for us as schools, and the government will never let them lack any facilities,” Atishi said.

The minister said that the early years spent in Anganwadis are critical for the mental development of children. “Providing better learning by age 5 lays a strong foundation for their future success, highlighting the crucial role of our Anganwadi workers in shaping their lives. Delhi Anganwadis are the most trusted partners of parents in raising children better. We will provide Anganwadi centers with facilities as important as schools, there will be no shortage from the side of the government,” Atishi said.

An official said the government will soon collaborate with Anganwadi workers and experts to prepare reading materials that will help spread awareness among the public through Anganwadi centers.

There are around 11,000 Anganwadi centres, and over 20,000 Anganwadi workers and helpers in the city.

“The Anganwadi workers said they discuss growth and better nutrition of every child with their parents from time to time, in addition to providing better nutrition to children,” the Delhi government said in a statement.

