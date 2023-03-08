Rajnath Singh dials Ashok Gehlot over ‘assault’ on Pulwama soldiers’ widows

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday spoke to Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot and expressed concern over the ongoing demonstrations by family members of three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel killed in the 2019 Pulwama attack, who have alleged that the state government has yet to fulfil a host of promises made to them after the incident, which left 40 dead. Wives of martyrs of the Pulwama Attack meet senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot at his residence, in Jaipur, Monday, (PTI)

The wives of Rohitash Lamba, Hemraj Meena and Jeetram Gurjar have been sitting on a dharna outside Congress leader Sachin Pilot’s residence in Civil Lines, led by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Kirodi Lal Meena, since February 28.

“The chief minister informed him (Rajnath Singh) that the state provides the best package to the family members,” said an official aware of the meeting.

“Two of the family members are asking for the brother of one of the slain soldiers to be given a job. Another is demanding a statue of one of the slain soldiers, but this has already been installed at two places,” added the official.

Jobs have been reserved for the children of those killed in the February 2019 attack and will be provided once they become adults.

The aggrieved family members said the state government, in the wake of the attack, made several promises that have not yet been fulfilled, adding that the chief minister was not meeting them.

The family members of the three slain CRPF personnel on Monday met Pilot at his residence, demanding a meeting with Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

After the meeting, the family members sat on a dharna outside the main gate of his residence and were in talks with the government representatives till the filing of this report.

Pilot on Monday said the government should look into their demands.

“If there are any changes that have to be made in the rules, then the state government should do it. The matter is related to family members of martyrs. Also, the police have misbehaved with the protesting families. Strict action should be taken against those who misbehaved with the martyrs’ wives,” Pilot said at a media briefing.

Later, Pilot wrote to Gehlot, demanding that the alleged police misbehaviour be probed.

The family members demonstrating for the past few days were allegedly assaulted by police when they marched towards the Gehlot’s residence to present their grievances.