Author Bhaichand Patel’s Valentine’s Day bash cancelled

The much-anticipated Valentine’s‘a day bash by author Bhaichand Patel has been cancelled second year in a row due to the ongoing pandemic. “You cannot enjoy. You can’t dance close unless you’re holding hands on such a special day. Now, one needs to maintain distance and wear masks which is good but I don’t want the party under these conditions,” shares Patel.

Revealing how the tradition of Valentine’s Day party started in 2001, Patel says, “I was supposed to attend a party where I was invited but then I got disinvited. From that moment on, I decided I’d have my own celebrations on V-Day and it has continued ever since. It is also one way of giving back to my friends.”

Aruna Vasudev, Shovana Narayan and Sunit Tandon at the Valentine’s Day celebration in 2020 (Photo: Prabhas Roy/HT)

Reminiscing about the earlier parties held at his Sujan Singh Park residence, Patel says, “I used to love the live band and DJ. We all loved dancing on Gore Gore Banke Chore along with ghar ka khaana.”

This year, Patel plans to go on a dinner date to celebrate the day. “We will have the party at home next year when the situation gets better,” he concludes.