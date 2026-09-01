New Delhi, From the tensions of modern motherhood and marriage to what author Shivani Sibal describes as the "distance between what life looks like on the outside and what it feels like on the inside", her new novel, "Moms", delves into the complexities of women's inner lives and much more.

Author Shivani Sibal turns the lens on modern motherhood in new novel 'Moms'

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The book, scheduled for release on September 12, is published by HarperCollins India.

"Never before in human history have our lives been so overtly performative and admired on such flimsy illusions of perfection. 'Moms' explores modern motherhood, marriage, social expectation, and the price of that perfection.

"I hope it will resonate with anyone who has felt the pressure to iron over the messy bits to make life look effortless, and who has wished to be seen more wholly," said the Delhi-based author in a statement.

Set against the picture-perfect world of Delhi's elite, "Moms" follows Radhika Khanna, who appears to have it all a glamorous address, an immaculate home and a seemingly perfect family. But beneath the surface, she is consumed by anxiety, dread and the pressure to maintain appearances.

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{{^usCountry}} When a confrontation at her daughter's elite school turns her from an admired committee head into the subject of a whispered cautionary tale, fissures begin to spread through her meticulously managed world. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When a confrontation at her daughter's elite school turns her from an admired committee head into the subject of a whispered cautionary tale, fissures begin to spread through her meticulously managed world. {{/usCountry}}

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"As gala weekends and themed dinners hurtle towards a spectacular destination party in Rajasthan, Radhika is forced to pay the true price of her perfection," reads the description of the book.

With "Moms", Sibal, according to the publisher, brings a "dazzlingly observant voice" to the tensions of modern motherhood and marriage.

"This is storytelling at its most incisive. Shivani's writing is sharp, elegant and extraordinarily empathetic, making 'Moms' darkly funny, heartbreaking and deeply unsettling.

"We are delighted to publish this compelling novel, which captures the performance of the life and the cost of sustaining it with rare clarity. A powerful story of privilege, control and the longing to be seen for who you truly are," said Rashmi Menon, publisher at Harper Fiction.

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Sibal's debut novel, "Equations", was released in 2021.

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