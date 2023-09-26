Basement, floors of 20 coaching centres sealed in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar

Basement and mezzanine floors of around 20 coaching institutes have been sealed in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar area in pursuance of a recent court order directing the city authorities to close down all coaching centres operating without an NOC from the fire services department, officials said on Tuesday.

Fresh notices have been issued to nearly 80 coaching institutes after considering their representations.(HT File)

Fresh notices have been issued to nearly 80 coaching institutes after considering their representations, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) said in a statement.

READ | None of Mukherjee Nagar’s coaching centres has fire NOC: Delhi Police survey

The Delhi High Court in July had directed the city authorities to close down all coaching centres operating without a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the fire services department.

On June 16, the high court took cognisance of a fire at a coaching institute in Mukherjee Nagar the previous day.

The MCD in pursuance of orders of the Delhi High Court took stern action against delinquent coaching institutes in Mukherjee Nagar. It sealed the basement and mezzanine floors of around 20 coaching institutes, and issued fresh notices to nearly 80 coaching institutes after considering their representations, the statement said.

