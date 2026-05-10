Be it BNS or IPC, Delhi hits highs in ’24 crimes: NCRB

Under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which came into effect from July 1, 2024, Delhi reported among the highest numbers of cases in several newly introduced crime categories among metro cities, according to the National Crime Records Bureau’s (NCRB) 2024 crime data released this week.

The BNS replaced the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and introduced several new sections to define specific crimes. (Shutterstock)

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The BNS replaced the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and introduced several new sections to define specific crimes. Both IPC and BNS offence were included in the NCRB report, making it the first official crime data released under the new criminal laws, covering the period between July 1 and December 31, 2024.

According to the data, Delhi reported the highest number of mob lynching cases among all metro cities during the six-month period. Under BNS Section 103(2), mob lynching is defined as murder committed by a group of five or more people on grounds of race, caste, community, sex, place of birth, language, or personal belief.

Delhi recorded five such cases, while Mumbai and Jaipur reported one case each. Most other metro cities had zero cases. Among states, Chattisgarh lodged the highest number of mob lynching cases at 22, followed by 16 cases registered in West Bengal, Assam recorded 10 cases while Haryana and Madhya Pradesh had eight cases each.

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{{^usCountry}} BNS introduced another offence which is petty organised crime under Section 112. It includes low-level group crimes such as theft, snatching, cheating, ticket racketeering and gambling carried out by gangs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} BNS introduced another offence which is petty organised crime under Section 112. It includes low-level group crimes such as theft, snatching, cheating, ticket racketeering and gambling carried out by gangs. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Delhi also recorded the highest number of crimes among metro cities and was ranked second among all states and Union Territories at 180 cases in six months. Andhra Pradesh reported the highest number of cases at 343 among states, followed by Delhi, Telangana with 57 cases and Rajasthan with 40 cases. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Delhi also recorded the highest number of crimes among metro cities and was ranked second among all states and Union Territories at 180 cases in six months. Andhra Pradesh reported the highest number of cases at 343 among states, followed by Delhi, Telangana with 57 cases and Rajasthan with 40 cases. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The data also indicated towards a high number of street crimes, snatching and theft cases allegedly executed by gangs in Delhi. The Capital also reported one of the highest numbers of cases registered under BNS Section 69, which refers to sexual assault committed through deceitful means. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The data also indicated towards a high number of street crimes, snatching and theft cases allegedly executed by gangs in Delhi. The Capital also reported one of the highest numbers of cases registered under BNS Section 69, which refers to sexual assault committed through deceitful means. {{/usCountry}}

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Among metro cities, Hyderabad reported the highest number of such cases at 40, followed by Lucknow with 37, Delhi with 35, Mumbai with 32 and Bengaluru with 16 cases.

The NCRB data further showed that Delhi reported the highest number of organised crime cases among metro cities in 2024. Defined under BNS Section 111, it covers continuing unlawful activities by syndicates, including kidnapping, extortion, land grabbing and cybercrime.

According to the data, a total of 1,058 rape cases were reported in Delhi in 2024, followed by 497 cases in Jaipur and 411 cases in Mumbai, the next two cities on the list. Rape was defined in the IPC under Section 376 which was converted to Section 64 in the BNS.

City-wise figures showed that the Capital recorded the highest number of crimes against women across metro cities at 13,396 cases. Mumbai was the second in the list at 6,358 cases and Bengaluru recorded 4,748 cases. Cities such as Chennai recorded 1,093 and Kolkata lodged 1,958 cases.

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Delhi reported 20 organised crime cases, followed by Lucknow and Surat with nine cases each.

The BNS also introduced Section 95, which criminalises hiring, employing or engaging a child to commit an offence. However, all metro cities reported zero cases under this category in 2024.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Jignasa Sinha Jignasa Sinha is a Principal Correspondent who's writes on Delhi crime, gender and labour.

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