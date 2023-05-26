Dog parents in Delhi-NCR ask: Where’s the pool party today?

NEW DELHI: As the summer heat intensifies in the National Capital Region (NCR), pet parents have found a delightful way to beat the scorching temperatures — pool parties for their beloved pets. To help their pets beat the heat, NCR residents are taking their pets to several pool parties. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Shaumita Das Gupta with her three-year-old furball shih tzu, Gucci.

Pet parents are eagerly accepting invitations to these canine celebrations, which have become popular over time. Shaumita Das Gupta, a Delhi resident, shares her excitement as her three-year-old shih tzu has received three pool party invites for this month alone. She remarks, “Gucci’s never been fond of taking baths, but when it comes to pool parties, she’s always up for it.”

Abdullah Ansari recently accompanied his two-year-old golden retriever, Daniel to a pool party in Gurugram.

Abdullah Ansari, a final-year journalism student at a city-based college, expresses his enthusiasm for pupper pool parties. He recounts his recent visit to the Ultimutt Pet Resort in Gurugram, where he took his two-year-old golden retriever, Daniel, for a pool day. Ansari says, “It cost only ₹500, with additional charges for food available at the venue. I find this place amazing because it offers a perfect weekend getaway for me too. The pool is open exclusively from Friday to Sunday, 7am to 7pm. However, when we return home, I make sure to take care of hygiene and give Daniel a bath in isolation to prevent any potential infections.”

Ensuring the safety of dogs at these pool parties is paramount. Animal behaviourist Prateek Kashyap emphasises “the importance of providing drinking water to the dogs in small, regular quantities, ranging from 50ml to 200ml based on the dog’s weight, to prevent dehydration”. He adds, “For larger gatherings with over 50 dogs, Kashyap recommends arranging for a behaviourist, dog handlers and even a veterinarian at the venue.”

Khushi Khurana with her two-year-old shih tzu, Coco.

Khushi Khurana, a business development manager, shares her strategy for safeguarding her shih tzu, Coco, during pool parties. She says, “I closely supervise him and only choose parties with dog-friendly pools, such as the PetFed Pupper Pool Party. The pool at this event was only 33 inches deep, which was perfect for Coco. Additionally, I make sure he takes regular water breaks to stay hydrated.”

Pets’ pool party on your mind? Stay safe, follow these:

- Before allowing dogs to enter, run behavioural checks on each.

- Ensure the party venue is equipped with proper equipments to stop dog fights; don’t allow pet parents to be in the same area.

- Feed water to the dogs in instalments (upto 50ml to 200ml, as per the dog’s weight), to avoid dehydration.

- If more than 50 dogs are in the guest list, do arrange a behaviourist, dog handlers, and even a vet at the venue.

Inputs by animal behaviourist, Prateek Kashyap

Where’s the nearest pupper pool?

1. Pet Lovers Hut, Chhatarpur (Price: ₹400 (2 hours); Timing: 6am to 6pm; Day: All days)

2. Alfa11, Ansal Palam Farms, Gurugram (Price: ₹500 per dog (3 hours); Timing: 6am to 12pm and 4pm to 8pm; Day: All days)

3. Ultimutt Pet Resort, Gurugram (Price: ₹500 per dog; Timing: 7am to 7pm; Day: Every Friday to Sunday)

4. Petstreet Resort, Sector 135 Noida (Price: ₹500 per human, no fee for dogs; Timing: 12pm to 6pm; Day: All days)

Author tweets @maisha_scribbles

Manvi Singh