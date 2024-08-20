Bedlam just a rain spell away in Delhi

New Delhi An auto was submerged on the Minto Road. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

Moderate rainfall across the Capital early on Tuesday morning threw life out of gear, once again, leading to traffic snarls, and severe waterlogging of key roads and underpasses, cutting off connectivity to commercial establishments and causing road cave-ins.

Rescue operations were also carried out at multiple underpasses, as vehicles completely went under the water, stranding motorists. However, there was no impact on flight operations due to adverse weather conditions.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast light rainfall (up to 15.5mm) on Tuesday, but most stations clocked moderate (up to 64.4mm) rainfall, marking yet another instance of the department getting its prediction wrong for the Capital. The Ridge weather station in north Delhi recorded heavy rainfall (72.4mm) on the day. The bulk of the rain was recorded between 5.30am and 8.30am on Tuesday.

“Southwesterly winds are currently feeding moisture from the Arabian Sea into the monsoon trough, which is passing through Delhi. Also, we have cold, dry air associated with a localised feeble western disturbance which is interacting with these warm and moist monsoon winds,” an IMD official said, adding these factors led to increased rainfall intensity.

Following Tuesday’s rainfall, the forecast for the rest of the week was updated, with a yellow alert in place from Thursday to Saturday, and a light rain forecast for Wednesday.

Politics over rain

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva criticised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for waterlogging. “This morning’s rain caused waterlogging from Badarpur to ITO, from ITO to Mundka, from Chhatarpur to Sangam Vihar, from Badarpur to Karkardooma, and from Vasant Kunj to Najafgarh. The city came to a standstill until the afternoon. In the upcoming assembly elections, the government’s failure to address waterlogging problem and provide clean drinking water will be a major issues,” he said.

Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav said the negligence of the AAP-ruled MCD and Delhi government caused the deaths of more than 30 people in rain-related mishaps in the past one-and-a-half months. “AAP instead of acknowledging its lapses, said that the monsoon season was over and the LG was acting late, but yet another heavy showers this morning waterlogged most parts of Delhi,” he said.

The AAP, however, laid the blame at the door of the chief secretary (CS), Naresh Kumar, and ”corrupt” bureaucrats.

“Much before monsoon, urban development minister Saurabh Bharadwaj directed CS Naresh Kumar to provide a report on de-silting of drains by various agencies... but the CS was busy in making excuses, saying he is providing the status to high court and would not provide the minister with the same,” the AAP said in a statement.

“Now when LG also accepted the fact that de-silting did not take place, it points to large-scale corruption because the de-silting was done through contracts. The question for LG is why he did not take action against heads of departments?” the AAP said.