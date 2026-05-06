New Delhi, The Bhairon Marg underpass construction, which had been stalled for almost three years, has gathered pace in the last few months and is expected to be completed by February next year, Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Singh Verma said on Wednesday.

Bhairon Marg underpass work to be completed by February 2027: Delhi PWD Minister

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The project, also known as Underpass Number 5, was halted when a precast concrete box pushed beneath an active railway line using the 'box-pushing' method sank in 2023 due to the flooding of the Yamuna River nearby.

"Work at the Bhairon Marg tunnel is going at a desired pace. By February next year, the construction is likely to be completed. Once rendered operational, the underpass will bring relief to commuters travelling on the Ring Road," the Minister for the Public Works Department said.

According to officials, with the tunnel work remaining incomplete, they are currently managing the traffic with temporary diversions and barricades, leading to severe congestion near the Ring Road, Bhairon Marg and Sarai Kale Khan areas.

Half of the underpass has been opened for traffic movement between Bhairon Marg and Ring Road, they said.

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{{^usCountry}} "We have in-principle NOC from Railways to carry out tunnel work underneath the railway line. As per the plan, trains are likely to be diverted for a few days so that we can complete the tunnel work," the minister said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "We have in-principle NOC from Railways to carry out tunnel work underneath the railway line. As per the plan, trains are likely to be diverted for a few days so that we can complete the tunnel work," the minister said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Once the Underpass No 5 which is a part of the Pragati Maidan underground transit corridor is completed, commuters travelling on the Ring Road stretch near Bhairon Marg, Sarai Kale Khan and ITO are set to get relief from traffic congestion. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Once the Underpass No 5 which is a part of the Pragati Maidan underground transit corridor is completed, commuters travelling on the Ring Road stretch near Bhairon Marg, Sarai Kale Khan and ITO are set to get relief from traffic congestion. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Last year, the public works department submitted a detailed proposal with expert recommendations and revised engineering designs to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, which approved the plan. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Last year, the public works department submitted a detailed proposal with expert recommendations and revised engineering designs to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, which approved the plan. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} As per the revised design, the height of one side of the underpass will be reduced from 5.5 metres to 3.9 metres. This means the underpass will now be restricted to light motor vehicles and will operate as a two-lane corridor instead of the originally planned three lanes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As per the revised design, the height of one side of the underpass will be reduced from 5.5 metres to 3.9 metres. This means the underpass will now be restricted to light motor vehicles and will operate as a two-lane corridor instead of the originally planned three lanes. {{/usCountry}}

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Currently, the public works department is carrying out grouting work under the box structures to stabilise the soil. PWD officials said their target is to complete the box-pushing work before the monsoon this year.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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