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Bhairon Marg underpass work to be completed by February 2027: Delhi PWD Minister

Bhairon Marg underpass work to be completed by February 2027: Delhi PWD Minister

Published on: May 06, 2026 09:19 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, The Bhairon Marg underpass construction, which had been stalled for almost three years, has gathered pace in the last few months and is expected to be completed by February next year, Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Singh Verma said on Wednesday.

Bhairon Marg underpass work to be completed by February 2027: Delhi PWD Minister

The project, also known as Underpass Number 5, was halted when a precast concrete box pushed beneath an active railway line using the 'box-pushing' method sank in 2023 due to the flooding of the Yamuna River nearby.

"Work at the Bhairon Marg tunnel is going at a desired pace. By February next year, the construction is likely to be completed. Once rendered operational, the underpass will bring relief to commuters travelling on the Ring Road," the Minister for the Public Works Department said.

According to officials, with the tunnel work remaining incomplete, they are currently managing the traffic with temporary diversions and barricades, leading to severe congestion near the Ring Road, Bhairon Marg and Sarai Kale Khan areas.

Half of the underpass has been opened for traffic movement between Bhairon Marg and Ring Road, they said.

Currently, the public works department is carrying out grouting work under the box structures to stabilise the soil. PWD officials said their target is to complete the box-pushing work before the monsoon this year.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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