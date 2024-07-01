 Bibhav Kumar’s plea is maintainable: HC in Maliwal assault case | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jul 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bibhav Kumar’s plea is maintainable: HC in Maliwal assault case

ByShruti Kakkar
Jul 02, 2024 06:13 AM IST

Bibhav Kumar had approached the Delhi high court two days after a city court denied him bail in the case

The Delhi high court on Monday issued notice to the Delhi Police in a plea by Bibhav Kumar, a close aide of chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, challenging his arrest by the Delhi Police in connection with the alleged assault case involving Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal. The court rejected the Delhi Police’s objections to the maintainability of the petition.

Delhi Police personnel with CM Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar leave Kejriwal's residence on May 20, 2024. (PTI)
Delhi Police personnel with CM Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar leave Kejriwal's residence on May 20, 2024. (PTI)

A bench of justice Swarana Kanta Sharma directed the Delhi Police to file its response in a week and posted the matter for hearing on July 8.

“... the petition before the Court is maintainable to the extent of issuance of notice to the respondent. The merit of the case, will however, be decided only after a reply is filed in this case by the State,” justice Sharma said.

ALSO READ| ‘Victim shaming by own party’: Swati Maliwal writes to INDIA leaders on alleged assault by Kejriwal's aide

Kumar had approached the Delhi high court two days after a city court denied him bail in the case saying the allegations made by Maliwal had to be taken at face value and could not be swiped away.

The city court on May 27 noted that a mere delay in registering the first information report (FIR) would not have much impact on the case as the injuries were apparent in the MLC after four days. Taking note of the nascent stage of the investigation, the judge had noted that the “apprehension of influencing the witnesses or tampering with the evidence” could not be ruled out.

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Delhi / Bibhav Kumar’s plea is maintainable: HC in Maliwal assault case
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On