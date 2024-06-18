‘Victim shaming by own party’: Swati Maliwal writes to INDIA leaders on alleged assault by Kejriwal's aide

Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal wrote a letter to the leaders of opposition INDIA bloc, seeking time to discuss her alleged assault by Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar. Maliwal said she is being victim shamed by her own party for speaking up against the abuse. Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal (Photo by Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)(Hindustan Times)

In her letter addressed to opposition leaders like Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, Maliwal said that she has been subjected to "victim shaming and character assassination" by the Aam Aadmi Party after she filed a case against Bibhav Kumar for the alleged assault.

“Instead of finding support, I was confronted with incessant attacks on my character and victim shaming orchestrated by the leaders and volunteers of my own party,” Maliwal wrote to INDIA bloc leaders, seeking time to discuss the matter.

"Over the past one month, I have encountered first-hand pain and isolation a survivor faces when she fights for justice. . . I would like to seek your time to discuss this pertinent issue," she added. The Rajya Sabha MP shared the letter addressed to Gandhi and Pawar on X (formerly Twitter).

She said, “I have worked on the ground for the last 18 years and have heard 1.7 lakh cases in the Women's Commission in 9 years. Without fearing anyone and bowing down to anyone, I have made the Women's Commission stand in a very high position. But it is very sad that first I was beaten badly at the Chief Minister's house, then my character was defamed.”

"Today, I have written a letter to all the big leaders of the INDIA alliance regarding this matter. I have asked for an appointment with everyone," Maliwal posted X while sharing a copy of the letter.

Last week, the judicial custody of Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar was extended till June 22 by Delhi's Tiz Hazari court. Earlier this month, his second bail petition was also rejected by the court.

Maliwal filed a complaint against Kumar on May 16, alleging that he slapped and kicked her, beat her up, and abused her inside Kejriwal's residence in Delhi when she requested to meet with the chief minister.

(With inputs from PTI)