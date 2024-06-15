Swati Maliwal ‘assault’ case: Bibhav Kumar’s judicial custody extended

A Delhi court on Saturday extended the judicial custody of Bibhav Kumar, aide to chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, by seven days in connection with an alleged assault case involving Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal. Delhi Police personnel with CM Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar leaving Kejriwal's residence after recreation of the scene in AAP MP Swati Maliwal's assault case on May 20, 2024. (PTI)

Kumar was presented virtually before vacation judge Neha Goel, as his one-day judicial custody, granted on Friday, came to an end. He will be produced before the Tis Hazari court on June 22.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

He was taken into custody by the Delhi Police on May 18 from Kejriwal’s residence and formally arrested in the evening of May 18, while his anticipatory bail plea was being heard before a court.

Kumar has been in judicial custody since May 31 and previously submitted two bail applications before the trial court. His first bail application was dismissed on May 27, while the second one was rejected on June 7, with the court noting the seriousness of the allegations.

The court also cited public fear due to the incident’s location, where not only the elected members of their political party could meet the chief minister but even the general public could visit the official residence regarding their grievances.

Kumar has also filed a bail petition before the Delhi High Court, which has issued a notice and scheduled the hearing for July 1.

The case revolves around allegations made by Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal, who accused Kumar of assaulting her at the chief minister’s residence on May 13. Following Maliwal’s complaint, police filed an FIR charging Kumar under sections 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 354B (assault with intent to disrobe), 341 (wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 509 (insulting the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code.

In response of the allegations, Kumar filed a complaint alleging unauthorised entry and threats by Maliwal, suggesting possible political motives behind the accusations while expressing his readiness to join the investigation regarding the alleged incident.