Swati Maliwal row: Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar moves Delhi HC challenging his arrest.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar, accused of assaulting Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Swati Maliwal, on Wednesday moved the Delhi high court challenging his arrest. Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar moves Delhi HC challenging his arrest

Kumar was arrested on May 18 after Maliwal, in an FIR, accused him of physically assaulting her at Kejriwal's residence on May 13. According to the FIR, Kumar repeatedly slapped her and kicked her in the stomach and pelvic area.

Following the complaint, the police registered an FIR against Kumar under sections 354, 506, 509, and 323 of the IPC, which deal with crimes like assault or criminal force on a woman with intent to outrage her modesty and criminal intimidation.