Bio-decomposer solution cheaper than other alternatives to stubble burning: Delhi CM Kejriwal

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday the bio-decomposer solution developed by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led government in association with the Indian Agricultural Research Institute, Pusa, is cheaper than other alternatives to stubble burning. The solution will be sprayed across farmlands to stop stubble burning, which leads to air pollution in Delhi. Kejriwal said the solution will cost less than ₹1,000 per acre and it will be entirely borne by the government. The AAP earlier said that farmers will only have to fill a form and the bio-decomposer solution will be sprayed in their fields free of cost.

“By spraying the bio-decomposer solution in the fields, it decomposes the stubble into compost in 15-20 days,” Kejriwal said while addressing a press conference after inaugurating the preparation of the solution.

A video shared on AAP's social media platform showed the Delhi CM mixing ingredients into the solution.

Kejriwal told reporters that last year, nearly 300 farmers in Delhi opted for the bio-decomposer solution and it was sprayed to nearly 1,900 acres and this time, it will be sprayed in 4,200 acres and 844 farmers will use it. The Delhi CM also urged governments of neighbouring states such as Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab to support their farmers with the solution.

The expenditure of the drive to stop stubble burning will be around ₹5,000,000. In 2020, the bio-decomposer solution was sprayed only in fields growing non-basmati rice last year. But this time, the government will spray it in all fields including those that grow basmati rice.

A committee of 25 members has been formed to approach farmers and carry out the drive.

