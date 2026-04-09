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Biogas plant to come up at Delhi's Ghazipur dairy farm to manage cattle waste

Biogas plant to come up at Delhi's Ghazipur dairy farm to manage cattle waste

Published on: Apr 09, 2026 05:58 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has given administrative approval for setting up a 300 tonnes-per-day biogas plant at the Ghazipur dairy farm, officials said on Thursday, adding that the proposal will be placed before the House later this month.

Biogas plant to come up at Delhi's Ghazipur dairy farm to manage cattle waste

The House meeting is expected to be held on April 24, where the project is expected to be tabled for further consideration.

According to officials, the proposed plant will come up on around five acres of land. "The tender will be issued in the next few days and the proposal will be tabled in the next House meeting," an official said.

The plan is part of wider efforts to manage waste generated by dairy colonies across the capital. It includes biogas plants at Ghazipur and Bhalswa dairies, 75 tonnes-per-day facilities at Masoodpur and Madanpur Khadar, a 100 TPD plant at Sarita Vihar, and a 200 TPD plant at Mangolpuri near the Outer Ring Road.

Additional units proposed include a 100 TPD plant at Pitampura, 200 TPD plants each at Rohini and Sagarpur, and a 50 TPD unit at Khajuri Khas.

 
biogas plant waste management new delhi
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