AAP has no moral right to remain in power in Delhi: BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has no “moral right” to stay in power in Delhi, amid the ongoing probe by federal agencies into alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped 2021-22 Delhi excise policy. The BJP’s remark came ahead of chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s scheduled appearance before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday in connection with its probe in the case. Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference at Civil Lines in New Delhi on Saturday. (Sanchit Khanna/ HT Photo)

In a press conference on Saturday, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva alleged that the AAP leader is scared of the CBI probe as he “presided over the liquor scam.”

“Arvind Kejriwal is trying to avoid the questions of the investigating agencies...Why does the CM not tell the reason behind his government withdrawing the excise policy after CBI investigation started? Why was ₹144 crore of the liquor mafia waived off? The CM should clarify the statement of a Delhi government officer who has said that he was instructed to change the liquor policy at the residence of the CM. The CM should also throw light on his connection with liquor trader Dinesh Arora. The CM should also clarify as to why he introduced Vijay Nair to Sameer Mahendru,” Sachdeva said.

Another BJP leader, Vijender Gupta, claimed that the arrest of former deputy CM Manish Sisodia in the excise policy case points to the party’s involvement in the matter.

“AAP has no moral right to stay in power because former deputy CM Manish Sisodia has been in jail for almost 50 days now. Despite several court hearings, the court has observed Sisodia’s key involvement in the scam. If he is not guilty, then why does he continue to languish in jail? This is a clear indication of the rot at the heart of the AAP government. Now the CM has been called for questioning,” Gupta said.

Accusing Kejriwal of resorting to intimidation tactics, he added, “Kejriwal has been attempting to browbeat federal agencies with his dramatics and baseless allegations. However, the CM will not be able to escape the long arm of the law.”

Responding to the allegations, the Delhi’s ruling party said that Saturday’s CBI summons to Kejriwal is an attempt by the BJP-ruled Centre to get the leader arrested after its conspiracy to topple the AAP governments in Delhi and Punjab failed.

“The Prime Minister does not want to fight any battle against corruption, he wants to fight with CM Arvind Kejriwal,” AAP MP Sanjay Singh said.

AAP minister Saurabh Bharadwaj accused the BJP of misusing central agencies. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is using all his might to finish CM Arvind Kejriwal. The BJP is planning to keep him in jail for six months and then create havoc with investigative agencies in Delhi and Punjab,” Bharadwaj alleged.