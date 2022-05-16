BJP kicks off drive to ‘expose AAP model of development’ in Delhi
- According to the plan, BJP workers will reach out to 2.5 million families in the next 15 days and distribute pamphlets highlighting the AAP government’s “failures” in 10 key areas, including health, education, employment.
Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta kickstarted the party’s ‘Pol Khol campaign’ against the AAP government in Delhi on Sunday from the Rajinder Nagar assembly constituency, where a bypoll is due to be held. Senior BJP leaders said the campaign will “expose” the AAP and its development model, which the party is trying to sell in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat after forming the government in Punjab.
According to the plan, BJP workers will reach out to 2.5 million families in the next 15 days and distribute pamphlets highlighting the AAP government’s “failures” in 10 key areas, including health, education, employment. Gupta said, “This is to expose Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal...failure to deliver on promises in the past seven years.”
With the AAP trying to expand its footprint in other states, senior Delhi BJP leaders say that it is important to counter the ‘Kejriwal model of development’. Despite repeated communication, AAP couldn’t be reached for comments.
81-yr-old man held for ‘digital rape’ of minor in Noida
An 81-year-old man was arrested by Gautam Budh Nagar Police on Sunday for alleged 'digital rape' with a minor over seven years. Police said the suspect was living with the 17-year-old victim as her guardian. Police said the man, an artist by profession, had an office in Himachal Pradesh and one of his workers sent his minor daughter to live with him, so that she could get an education.
Stampede during religious function in Madhya Pradesh's Bina, 17 injured
At least seventeen devotees were injured after a stampede broke out during a religious programme in Bina town of Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district on Sunday. The mishap occurred as devotees rushed to get coconuts, which were being distributed after the function came to an end, officials said.
Fire in Trikuta forest range in J&K’s Reasi
A fire was reported in the Trikuta forest range, the abode of the famous shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi, in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday. The fire started deep in forest much away from the revered shrine on Saturday night, causing massive damage to forest wealth, the officials said.
Detailed forensic probe on to identify cause of J&K bus fire: NIA
National Investigation Agency on Sunday said a detailed forensic probe is continuing to identify the reason for the recent cause of a fire in a passenger bus near Katra town, the base camp for the pilgrims visiting Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir. A team of NIA inspected the wreckage of the bus on Saturday and collected samples during their one-and-a-half hour stay at the scene.
3 firemen injured in blaze near Kasauli air force station
Three firefighters sustained serious burn injuries while trying to douse a massive forest fire that broke out near Kasauli air force station in Solan district late on Sunday. The injured firefighters have been rushed to the PGIMER, Chandigarh. Director, state disaster management authority, Sudesh Kumar Mokhta said fire tenders were rushed to the spot from Kuther and Parwanoo and efforts were on to control the fire.
