BJP launches campaign against Delhi govt
New Delhi: Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta kickstarted the party’s ‘Pol Khol campaign’ against the AAP government in Delhi on Sunday from the Rajinder Nagar assembly constituency, where a bypoll is due to be held. Senior BJP leaders said that the campaign will “expose” the AAP and its development model, which the AAP is trying to sell in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat after forming the government in Punjab.
Going door-to-door in the poll-bound constituency — the seat fell vacant after sitting AAP MLA Raghav Chadha was elected to the Rajya Sabha in March — Gupta talked about the AAP government’s “failures” in 10 key areas, including health, education, employment, etc.
According to the plan, BJP leaders and workers will reach out to 2.5 million families n the next 15 days.
Senior BJP leaders said that the facts given in the pamphlets about health, water, pension, employment, etc are based on the replies received from the government through RTI applications.
Gupta said, “This is to expose Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his government’s failure to deliver on promises in the past seven years. People of Delhi are neither getting clean drinking water in taps nor have access to medicines in mohalla clinics.”
The pamphlets being distributed by the BJP say that while the AAP promised 65,000 flats to the poor and 150,000 toilets, “only 318 flats are ready and only 16,000 toilets have been constructed”. Gupta said, “Over 11 lakh applications are pending for new ration cards and not a single one has been issued in the past seven years,” he said.
With the AAP trying to expand its footprint in other states, senior Delhi BJP leaders say that it is important to counter the ‘Kejriwal model of development’.
Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri addressed traders, resident welfare associations in Badarpur assembly constituency where he alleged that the state government is supplying less water than actual requirement. Bidhuri said, “They are supplying 30 per cent less water than actual requirement and Delhi Jal Board which was once running in profit, now has a loan of ₹57,000 crore.”
The AAP did not comment on the matter.
-
From businessmen, bankers or vada pav sellers; how Puneites are bearing the brunt of inflation
PUNE People across income groups are bearing the brunt of the crisis as inflation reaches an eight-year high amid rising food and fuel prices due to various factors such as the Covid-19 pandemic and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. One such is Ramchandra Pardeshi, 70, who has been selling vada-pav at Fakhri hills for nearly 25 years now.
-
Deoria solar plant to start power generation next month
A 40 MW solar plant set up in Deoria district with an investment of ₹250 crore will start power generation next month, a spokesman for the developer said. The Amplus Energy Solution Private Ltd, the developer, had signed a MoUs with the state government for ₹2,000 crore to set up solar plants with an aggregate capacity of 500 MW in the state.
-
Kejriwal to meet MLAs to discuss countering ‘bulldozer politics’
Arvind Kejriwal has called a meeting of the party's Delhi MLAs on Monday morning to discuss the ongoing alleged “bulldozer politics” by the three BJP-ruled municipal corporations, party leaders aware of the matter said. They said the AAP is looking to chart out a political counterstrategy. The meeting was earlier called on Saturday, but was postponed due to the Mundka fire tragedy.
-
Olympian Prithipal Singh Hockey Festival: Jarkhar Academy, Chachrari Centre win on Day 3
Jarkhar Hockey Academy, Chachrari Hockey Centre and Sahnewal Hockey Centre on Saturday registered victories in the senior and sub-junior competitions on Day 3 of the Olympian Prithipal Singh Hockey Festival, organised by Mata Sahib Kaur Sports Charitable Trust at Jarkhar village, Ludhiana. In the sub junior category encounter, Chachrari ousted Bagriya Hockey Centre Sangrur by 4-1. In the second sub-junior category clash, Jarkhar Academy defeated Jatana Hockey Centre by 6-1.
-
UP sizzles, no respite from heat wave, says weatherman
Banda broke all previous record as the mercury soared to 49 degrees Celsius, a new high in May on Sunday. Maximum temperature in Banda was 6.3 degrees above normal. On Saturday, the district equalled previous high of 48.8 degrees Celsius recorded on May 31, 1994. 73% humidity level made life difficult for Lucknowites. A severe heat wave is declared if the maximum temperature crosses the 47-degrees Celsius mark.
