BJP launches campaign against Delhi govt

New Delhi: Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta kickstarted the party’s ‘Pol Khol campaign’ against the AAP government in Delhi on Sunday from the Rajinder Nagar assembly constituency, where a bypoll is due to be held. Senior BJP leaders said that the campaign will “expose” the AAP and its development model, which the AAP is trying to sell in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat after forming the government in Punjab.

Going door-to-door in the poll-bound constituency — the seat fell vacant after sitting AAP MLA Raghav Chadha was elected to the Rajya Sabha in March — Gupta talked about the AAP government’s “failures” in 10 key areas, including health, education, employment, etc.

According to the plan, BJP leaders and workers will reach out to 2.5 million families n the next 15 days.

Senior BJP leaders said that the facts given in the pamphlets about health, water, pension, employment, etc are based on the replies received from the government through RTI applications.

Gupta said, “This is to expose Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his government’s failure to deliver on promises in the past seven years. People of Delhi are neither getting clean drinking water in taps nor have access to medicines in mohalla clinics.”

The pamphlets being distributed by the BJP say that while the AAP promised 65,000 flats to the poor and 150,000 toilets, “only 318 flats are ready and only 16,000 toilets have been constructed”. Gupta said, “Over 11 lakh applications are pending for new ration cards and not a single one has been issued in the past seven years,” he said.

With the AAP trying to expand its footprint in other states, senior Delhi BJP leaders say that it is important to counter the ‘Kejriwal model of development’.

Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri addressed traders, resident welfare associations in Badarpur assembly constituency where he alleged that the state government is supplying less water than actual requirement. Bidhuri said, “They are supplying 30 per cent less water than actual requirement and Delhi Jal Board which was once running in profit, now has a loan of ₹57,000 crore.”

The AAP did not comment on the matter.