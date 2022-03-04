BJP launches 'referendum' across Delhi against AAP govt's new excise policy
The Delhi BJP on Friday launched its 'referendum' to collect opinion of 10 lakh city residents on the Kejriwal government's new excise policy.
The party is collecting public feedback at 1,120 places in each of the 280 civic wards by placing specially crafted boxes, said Delhi BJP media head Navin Kumar.
"There could not be a bigger issue in Delhi, as this excise policy will affect the health and future of Delhiites in a negative manner," Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said while launching the 'referendum' at Connaught Place.
The new excise policy is making the youth directionless by promoting alcohol with the opening of 850 liquor stores across the city, Gupta, the councillor from West Patel Nagar, alleged.
Women, too, feel unsafe due to the crowd near these outlets, he said.
He also helped the people in filling up a questionnaire of the campaign.
The questionnaire seeks the people's response about the excise policy, slashing of dry days, the opening of shops near schools and temples, and other aspects of it, party leaders said.
Four boxes are kept in each of the 280 wards in the city in order to gather the opinion of the people.
Gupta said that Delhi BJP's fears have proved correct as even Kejriwal government has accepted that law and order was getting affected due to crowd outside liquor stores in Delhi.
"Off course it's duty of police to maintain law and order in the city but Kejriwal government is responsible for aggravating the situation through mindless opening of liquor stores all over the city that have resorted to special schemes to lure people buy more alcohol," Gupta said.
Delhi government's Excise department this week banned retail licensees from offering special discounts and offers saying it was causing crowding outside liquor stores. and law and order problems besides some malpractices.
