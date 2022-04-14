BJP spokesperson’s LSR talk cancelled after ‘row’
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Guru Prakash Paswan on Wednesday said Lady Shri Ram College (LSR) cancelled an invite extended to him to speak at an interactive session on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14, after several students objected to it.
Terming it an “attack on free speech”, Paswan said the move was a sign of “institutionalisation of cancel culture” in the country.
Paswan said he was to speak at the session titled “Ambedkar beyond the Constitution”, organised by the SC/ST cell of LSR on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti on Thursday.
“I got a call from the host student on Tuesday who said there was some confusion and they might have to call off the event. This morning, I was told that it has been cancelled,” said Paswan.
The BJP spokesperson said he had prepared a presentation on the contributions of “Ambedkar beyond the drafting of the Constitution, his role as an economist, diplomat and an educationist”.
“Can the subaltern speak? Not at one of the premier institutions of the country, Lady Shri Ram College, University of Delhi,” Paswan said in a statement on Twitter and Facebook on Wednesday evening. “...the event has been cancelled at the behest of my political affiliation and my role as national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party, “ he said.
A written message from the SC/ST cell to Paswan said the event was cancelled, even though there has been no such direction from the college administration.
“...But there was a huge outcry from the student body stating their disagreement with this talk. This is a reaction based on a mix of recent developments in Karnataka and JNU,” the message said.
A student member of the SC/ST cell said several students objected to the event and shared mails/messages outlining their concerns.
The LSR principal could not be reached for comment.
Two nabbed for theft at Sonam Kapoor’s house
More than two months after cash and jewellery worth ₹2.41 crore were stolen from actor Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja's New Delhi residence, the Delhi Police on Wednesday said they had arrested a 30-year-old nurse working at the residence along with her husband in connection with the crime. Police said that Wilson is a nurse and home medical care assistant. Her husband is an accountant at a private firm in east Delhi's Shakarpur.
‘40% work on Bharat Vandana Park done’
The construction work of the Bharat Vandana Park project, the Delhi Development Authority's flagship project in Dwarka, which started in December 2019, is 40% complete, officials said. Delhi's lieutenant governor Anil Baijal reviewed the project on Wednesday and directed officials to complete the work before August 15 next year. Spread over 220 acres, the park is being developed as one of the main tourist destinations in the national Capital.
Police still to arrest cow vigilantes who killed man
Three days after a 45-year-old man was killed and at least four others injured after being allegedly assaulted by a group of 15 people on suspicion of slaughtering cows at a farmhouse in south-west Delhi's Chhawla village, the police are yet to make a single arrest in the case till Wednesday evening.
EDMC deploys new fogging devices in bid to cut pollution
The increased air pollution caused by insecticide-laden petro-diesel smoke during mosquito countering drives is now forcing municipal corporations to look for other alternatives, officials said Wednesday, adding that East Delhi Municipal Corporation has decided to deploy Ultra Low Volume (ULV) cold fogging machines instead of using conventional thermal fogging instruments as part of the revised annual vector-borne disease control programme.
BJP not sharing papers with green panel: AAP
Atishi alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party, which runs the three municipal corporations, was refusing to cooperate with the committee in order to prevent its own scams from being exposed and also to hide the fact that BJP leaders have squandered crores of rupees in the name of the landfill. Delhi BJP Spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said the AAP-led Delhi government and the AAP MLA were trying to find ways to remain in the news.
