BJP stages protest outside AAP office over MCD sanitation worker’s suicide

Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers staged a protest outside the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) office at Windsor Place on Sunday, demanding action against an AAP councillor in connection with an alleged suicide of an MCD sanitation worker.

BJP workers raised slogans and marched towards the AAP office, as police attempted to stop them by putting up two barricades. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

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A 45-year-old MCD sanitation worker died by suicide earlier this month allegedly after being subjected to financial exploitation by AAP’s municipal councillor Vijay Kumar. An FIR was also registered under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on September 14.

However, Kumar has repeatedly denied the allegations and claimed that he was being falsely implicated.

The protesters on Sunday included Lok Sabha MP Yogender Chandoliya and state vice president Sunil Yadav, among other leaders, accompanied by the sanitation worker’s wife and a minor daughter.

HT reached out to the AAP spokesperson for a comment on the allegations, but did not receive a response.

BJP workers raised slogans and marched towards the AAP office, as police attempted to stop them by putting up two barricades. Four protesters -- Chandoliya, MLAs Ravi Kant Ujjainwal and Ravinder Negi, and councillor Priyanka Gautam -- have been detained at Tilak Marg police station.

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{{^usCountry}} Chandoliya said: “Why are Arvind Kejriwal, Saurabh Bharadwaj and Kuldeep Kumar silent despite serious allegations against AAP Councillor Vijay Kumar of financially harassing an MCD sanitation worker.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chandoliya said: “Why are Arvind Kejriwal, Saurabh Bharadwaj and Kuldeep Kumar silent despite serious allegations against AAP Councillor Vijay Kumar of financially harassing an MCD sanitation worker.” {{/usCountry}}