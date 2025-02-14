BJP writes to LG Saxena to curtail acting Delhi CM Atishi’s powers

Objecting to the press conferences held by acting chief minister Atishi alleging that Delhi has started seeing power cuts and accusing her of trying to take over government social media handles such as that of “CMO Delhi” on X, the Delhi unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has written to lieutenant governor VK Saxena on Friday urging him to instruct all officials “not to follow the improper directives” issued by the acting CM. Outgoing Delhi chief minister Atishi on Thursday. (ANI)

The AAP did not respond to requests for a comment.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Friday wrote to Saxena, condemning Atishi for “misusing her position to enable the digital misappropriation of government property” and for “misleading the public by holding a press conference alleging power cuts”. He urged the LG to instruct officials not to follow Atishi’s improper directives.

Atishi has resigned as chief minister after Aam Aadmi Party lost the Delhi assembly polls and she has been continuing as acting CM till a new government led by the BJP is sworn in.

“Atishi Marlena, as acting chief minister, accused the BJP of orchestrating power cuts in a press conference. It is necessary to ensure that she does not issue misleading statements while in the caretaker office. Under the acting CM’s instructions, IT department officials have allegedly converted the official social media account (on X) of the chief minister’s office (CMO) Delhi —developed using government funds and resources—into the personal account of former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, which is illegal,” Sachdeva said.

A row over the X handle “CMO Delhi” broke out on Thursday after the Delhi BJP pointed out that the AAP has converted the X (formerly Twitter) account of “CMO Delhi” into the personal X account of former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, under the name “Kejriwal at Work”, days after the AAP lost the assembly elections to the BJP.

Sachdeva has demanded that the LG instruct officials to restore the social media posts of “CMO Delhi”.

“Acting CM has claimed that power cuts are occurring in Delhi, whereas in reality, no such cuts are happening. Therefore, the lieutenant governor should ask power distribution companies (discoms) to clarify the actual situation,” he said.

Atishi on Thursday had alleged that Delhi has started witnessing power cuts within three days of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) winning a majority in the city’s assembly elections.

A BSES spokesperson said according to state load dispatch centre data, the city’s peak power demand has remained stable, ranging between 4,200-4,500MW since February 8 and “BSES discoms are ensuring a seamless, reliable and quality power supply, successfully meeting Delhi’s winter electricity demand”.

“BSES field teams remain on high alert, ready to address any exigencies promptly. Despite proactive preparedness, in case of any disruption/ local fault, consumers can easily reach BSES through multiple platforms,” the spokesperson said.