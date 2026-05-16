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Body found in uncovered Rohini drain, police suspect accidental fall

An unidentified man, around 30, drowned in an uncovered drain in Rohini; police suspect accidental fall and are investigating his identity.

Published on: May 16, 2026 04:04 am IST
By Jignasa Sinha
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New Delhi: The body of an unidentified man, believed to be around 30 years old, was found floating in an uncovered drain in Vijay Vihar of Rohini early Friday, a police officer said.

Citing the body condition, police suspect that the man might have fallen accidentally into a drain around midnight on Thursday and drowned. (Representative photo)

Citing the body condition, police suspect that the man might have fallen accidentally into a drain around midnight on Thursday and drowned.

Police are yet to identify the person and have initiated inquest proceedings.

The officer said police received a PCR call around 9am when locals spotted the body in the drain located near a ration card office in Budh Vihar Phase I.

“The body was retrieved from the drain. The deceased is believed to be around 30 years old, and efforts are underway to establish his identity,” the officer said.

“We suspect that due to darkness, he may not have noticed the open drain and slipped into it. No foul play is suspected as of now. We are coordinating with nearby police stations and locals to identify the deceased. We are also trying to ascertain the exact circumstances of his death,” the officer said.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jignasa Sinha

Jignasa Sinha is a Principal Correspondent who's writes on Delhi crime, gender and labour.

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