Bomb threat emails sent to 300 schools, airports across NCR and states, later declared hoax

At least 300 schools, institutes and airports in Delhi, Chandigarh, Shimla and other cities received threatening emails on Sunday morning warning of bombs planted on their premises, officials said. The mails, sent from an account identifying itself as “Terrorizers111,” triggered security checks and panic before being declared hoax. “Search and cordon operation was conducted and the threat was later declared hoax,” a senior officer said. Police pressed bomb detection and disposal squads and dog units into service.

The email, addressed to school and airport administrations, read: “I am the leader of terroristic group also known as terrorizers 111, through heaven and earth in this accursed world which in never anything goes as planned I alone am the untouchable one, I can’t push myself to my limits because I am the limitless one, I am the child of evil, I am the meaning of hatred… Bombs have been placed around your buildings, you have 24 hours to react or face the bloodpool.”

Several prominent schools, including DPS R K Puram, Amity International, Birla Vidya Niketan and Gyan Bharati, confirmed receiving the mail and immediately alerted local police.

Investigators said many such mails are routed through overseas servers using VPNs, making them hard to trace. In earlier cases, juveniles have been found misusing online anonymity to send threats.

Sunday’s threat follows a series of similar incidents. In July, more than 40 schools were targeted in a single day, while a month later, 32 private schools received threats in one week. Two weeks ago, the Delhi High Court was briefly evacuated after a bomb threat email, later found to be a hoax.