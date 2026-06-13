Brick factories across Delhi-NCR are openly violating the Commission for Air Quality Management’s (CAQM) ban on coal, with carbon black also found at several sites, in addition to faulty designs, according to a recent Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) report.

Brick factories in NCR flouting CAQM’s coal ban: CSE report

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Released on Friday, the report titled “Rules Without Reach: How the Brick-Making Industry Has Fared on CAQM Compliances in Delhi-NCR,” is based on two rounds of field surveys carried out by the CSE. These surveys covered 128 kilns in 2025 and 152 kilns in 2026 across Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Shamli, Jhajjar, Panipat, and Sonipat.

According to the report, although all brick-kilns had been formally converted from the conventional fixed chimney bull’s trench kiln to the newer eco-friendly zig-zag technology as mandated, the conversion on paper has not meant conversion in practice.

Delhi currently has no brick kilns, but those operating in the surrounding NCR impact the Capital’s air quality.

“Around 70 per cent of evaluated kilns had cracks, broken walls, or poor-quality plastering. In a zig-zag kiln, structural integrity is essential because cold air leaks through any opening, heat escapes, and fuel consumption rises. Aroud 50 per cent of the total heat supplied to a brick kiln is already lost through surfaces under normal conditions,” said the study, which further flagged design flaws in a number of brick kilns.

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{{^usCountry}} The survey teams also found black bags at many of the brick kilns. The kiln staff and labourers identified this as carbon black, which is primarily used as a reinforcing filler and a conductive agent in elastomers, plastics, and coatings. The team was told that the stock of carbon black is primarily received and used as fuel during the night, the report added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The survey teams also found black bags at many of the brick kilns. The kiln staff and labourers identified this as carbon black, which is primarily used as a reinforcing filler and a conductive agent in elastomers, plastics, and coatings. The team was told that the stock of carbon black is primarily received and used as fuel during the night, the report added. {{/usCountry}}

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CSE said that in several cases, kiln owners had unilaterally expanded their trench widths well beyond the dimensions specified in their Consent to Operate (CTO).

In Uttar Pradesh, where kilns are typically licensed to produce 20,000 to 25,000 bricks per day, the prescribed trench width is 20 to 25 feet. The survey found trench widths of 40 to 50 feet in several kilns, roughly double the permitted norm, in clear violation of their CTOs, and without any communication to state pollution control boards.

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“Since these modifications were made without technical guidance, they have directly doubled fuel consumption alongside doubling production,” the study flagged, noting lack of green cover as another issue in the periphery of brick kilns — to act as a buffer. In 2025, no green cover was observed in about 82% of the surveyed kilns while 78% had no green cover at all in 2026.

Brick kilns accounted for an average 8% of the total PM2.5 emissions by all industries in the region during the winter season, according to a 2016-17 study for Delhi-NCR conducted by the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) and The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI).

The report recommends technical assistance to support fuel transition, development of monitoring mechanisms to prevent coal supply to NCR kilns, standardisation of biomass fuel quality, and better collaboration between regulators and technical institutions to facilitate compliance.

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“The brick industry is among the most polluting and least regulated sectors in the country. The CAQM coal ban was a necessary step, but a direction without a transition strategy is unlikely to change behaviour on the ground. The sector needs technical guidance, financial support, and institutional hand-holding. None of that was provided, and the survey results reflect exactly that gap,” said Subhrajit Goswami, programme officer, CSE.