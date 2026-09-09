Building next to Delhi PG collapse site to be demolished, says CM; govt to frame PG policy soon

New Delhi

The collapse site at Satya Niketan. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

Chief minister Rekha Gupta’s office on Tuesday announced a decision to demolish a building neighbouring the collapse site at Satya Niketan, with officials saying action was likely on Wednesday. Simultaneously, urban development minister Ashish Sood also said that Delhi will bring in a comprehensive policy, within two months, to regulate paying guest (PG) accommodations.

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In a post on X about the demolition plan, the CM said, “The belongings of students are being safely removed by Delhi Fire Service personnel in a systematic manner. All students and local residents are requested to cooperate with the authorities.”

The announcement came in the afternoon, after CM Gupta visited students injured in the Satya Niketan building collapse at AIIMS in the morning. She directed doctors to provide all necessary medical assistance and assured the families that the government would bear the full cost of treatment.

“Saving the lives of the children is the government’s top priority. No shortcoming will be allowed in their treatment,” Gupta said.

The CM said that the owner of the building had been arrested and that strict action would be taken against those found responsible.

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{{^usCountry}} Sood, meanwhile, held discussions with university students, including NSS volunteers, to ascertain their concerns, including those of safety. “The urban development department was already working on a PG policy... But this tragic incident has forced us to speed up the implementation of the Gauba Committee report and frame a policy that addresses everyone’s concerns,” Sood said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sood, meanwhile, held discussions with university students, including NSS volunteers, to ascertain their concerns, including those of safety. “The urban development department was already working on a PG policy... But this tragic incident has forced us to speed up the implementation of the Gauba Committee report and frame a policy that addresses everyone’s concerns,” Sood said. {{/usCountry}}

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The proposed Paying Guest Accommodation Regulation and Safety Bill, 2026, is expected to make licences mandatory for PG operators and provide for zone-wise rent bands, structural and fire safety audits, and a central portal listing PG accommodations.

Students told Sood about concerns including lack of transparency in rents and meal plans, arbitrary electricity charges and landlords not honouring rental agreements. They also sought regular structural inspections and safety certifications.

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Sood said the government was examining legal mechanisms to make tenancy agreements between landlords and students enforceable. The government is also considering higher floor area ratio limits for university hostels and converting vacant government properties, including unused buildings in Narela, into student accommodations.

“After consulting all stakeholders, we will bring this policy before the public to implement it within one to one and a half months,” Sood said.

Separately, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has been directed to inspect PGs and hostels across Delhi for building safety, permissions, fire safety and structural stability certificates. The government also ordered action against dilapidated buildings near the Satya Niketan site.