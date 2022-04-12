Building workers get 5k aid under Delhi govt scheme

The Delhi government has started disbursing a grant of ₹5,000 to all registered construction workers for loss of work owing to the construction ban that was imposed during the winter to curb air pollution in the city, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said on Monday.

Construction activities were halted in Delhi in November last year due to rising air pollution.

To compensate for the losses and provide support to construction workers, the Delhi government announced a grant of ₹5,000 to each construction worker and an amount of ₹350 crore was released for this.

“In the first phase, the government had provided an assistance of ₹245 crore to 492,000 workers registered with the Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board, immediately after the ban was announced in November. After this, an amount of ₹41.9 crores was distributed to 83,000 workers on Holi this year. In the current instalment, an amount of ₹11.6 crores has been distributed to over 23,000 construction workers who have successfully updated their bank account. This assistance amount will reach the workers’ accounts within two working days. This amount has been given to all the construction workers registered with the construction board before November 24, 2021. Also, every construction worker who has completed the bank amendment till March 23, 2022, has received ₹5,000 in the current instalment,” said Sisodia.

There are about 1.1 million construction workers in Delhi, of which 900,000 workers are registered with the welfare board. The deputy chief minister appealed to all construction workers to get themselves registered with the Delhi Building and Construction Workers Welfare Board at the earliest to avail the benefits of the welfare schemes.

“I also urge the workers who have not received the assistance due to issues with their bank details to get it updated as soon as possible. They can get their bank account details modified free of cost on the e-district website. The assistance amount will be sent to their accounts by the government in the next payment cycle,” he said.

