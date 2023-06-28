Eight people arrested in shooting incident at Delhi’s CR Park

Five days after two occupants inside a car in south Delhi’s Chittaranjan Park were shot at, police on Tuesday arrested eight men involved in the incident.

One person was injured in the firing last Thursday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT)

Police said that the firing was done by two suspects who were hired by a businessman to murder the car’s driver Sachin Gupta in a bid to avoid paying ₹75 lakh that he lost in betting. Officers of the south district police said that Gupta survived the attack because he was talking on his phone at the time of the attack. The bullet only hit the index finger of his right hand and his phone, which was damaged as well.

The businessman, Rakesh Kumar Goyel, a wholesaler of electric wires, hired the suspects, Anup and Govin Gupta, for ₹3 lakh to kill Gupta, who ran a betting racket, the police said. The other suspects were identified as Anmol Gupta, Prince, Neeraj, Gaurav and Abhishek Singh, who were arrested for being part of the conspiracy, the police said.

Besides, two pistols, a motorcycle and an auto rickshaw used in the crime, and ₹1.25 lakh cash were recovered, said deputy commissioner of police (south) Chandan Chowdhary.

“Interrogation of businessman Goyel revealed that he had lost a huge amount in betting to Sachin Gupta. In a bid to avoid clearing the full payment through multiple monthly instalments, Goyel planned Gupta’s murder through the suspects,” said Chowdhary.

On the evening of June 22, Sanjay Gupta was driving his Maruti Suzuki Brezza car towards New Friends Colony with his friend Waseem Ahmed from Sangar Vihar. As they reached near C-block in CR Park, two men on a bike fired a bullet at at the car’s driver side windowpane. The bullet pierced through the glass and hit Gupta’s phone while he was talking to someone, the police said.

