Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Cabbie among three held for robbing people
delhi news

Cabbie among three held for robbing people

The victim told police that he was waiting for a bus to Khanpur from Kashmere Gate ISBT when a suspect offered to drop him at his destination for Rs50.
The victim was waiting for a bus to Khanpur from Kashmere Gate ISBT when a suspect offered to drop him. (Representative Image/HT File)
Published on Dec 09, 2021 03:58 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Three persons, including a cab driver, were arrested for allegedly robbing people on the pretext of providing cheap rides. Police said the racket came to light after a resident of Sangam Vihar was robbed by the suspects. The victim told police that he was waiting for a bus to Khanpur from Kashmere Gate ISBT when a suspect offered to drop him at his destination for Rs50.

Two others later entered the car and they took the vehicle to near Geeta Colony flyover, where the victim was allegedly robbed of 3,000, gold ring and phone. He was later dumped on the ring road. Police traced the suspects after they identified the last four digits of the vehicle. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
robbery
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
covid-19 cases
RBI Repo Rate
Priyanka Chopra
Parliament Winter Session Live
Omicron vs Delta
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP