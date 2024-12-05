Cable theft affects services on Delhi Metro’s Blue Line

Metro operations were impacted on the Blue Line (Dwarka Sector 21-Noida Electronic City /Vaishali) of the Delhi Metro since the start of revenue operations on Thursday morning due to a case of cable theft, officials said. The Blue Line connects Dwarka with Vaishali and Noida City Centre. (HT photo)

This has led to signalling issues on the metro line, resulting in trains having to be operated at restricted speeds, which is leading to either delayed services, or bunching up of trains - a problem which will only be fixed by the end of the operations on Thursday night, DMRC added.

“Train services on Blue Line (Dwarka Sector 21-Noida Electronic City /Vaishali ) are being regulated today since morning due to prima facie what appears to be a case of theft and damage to signaling cables caused by some thieves/miscreants between Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar Metro stations,” said Anuj Dayal, Principal Executive Director, Corporate Communications at DMRC.

When this happens, the positioning of trains is managed manually instead of the online system which controls driverless trains, he said.

Dayal added though bunching of trains is occurring, there were normal services on the rest of the Blue Line.

“To avoid inconvenience to the public during the day, the necessary repair will be undertaken during night hours after the closing of revenue service,” he said.

Commuters meanwhile took to social media, complaining about long queues at the platform and overcrowded coaches.

Pramod Thakur, a commuter shared a picture of an overcrowded coach on the social media platform and said, ”Huge rush in the blue line, pls resolve the issue.”

Naveen Vats, another commuter posted on X around 10am with a photograph where the Passenger Information Display System (PIDS) was showing a waiting time of 27 minutes.

“... At Karkarduma Metro Station today. It means the train is running slower even outside the affected section.” he said.

Lata Joshi, who was commuting from Noida Sector-34 metro station to Botanical Garden, said she waited for over 20 minutes at the platform.

“There was a lot of rush, with no space to stand. The coach is also overcrowded. People at the station were complaining they had been waiting for over half an hour,” she said.